Five holes remained in the final round of the 6A girls golf state tournament on Tuesday, and Davis High trailed leaders Lone Peak by five shots and trailed Corner Canyon by four shots.
And won by one shot.
Whether she knew it or not, Davis’ Cheyenne Hansen needed a par on the Par-4 18th hole at The Ridge Golf Club in West Valley City to clinch the state title for the Darts — and needed favorable scores from her Lone Peak and Corner Canyon groupmates.
Hansen did just that, completing a 3-over par round by going 1-under her final six holes to take fourth place individually as the high finisher for Davis, who was at plus-10 overall.
The Darts finished the two-round tournament at 72-over-par 648, just one shot ahead of Corner Canyon and Lone Peak.
“We thought we were gonna be tied for second. I’ve never seen that close of a round,” Darts coach Lori Salvo said.
It’s Davis’ fourth UHSAA-sanctioned girls golf state championship in school history, having won in 2009, 2014 and 2015.
“It came down to every hole, the last hole counted,” Salvo said. “We played so hard, kept battling through. The kids freakin’ dug deep.”
As the tournament came to a close, there was a bit of scoreboard watching going on. Salvo, who praised a “team effort” by the Darts, said she wasn’t sure how things were going to finish.
“We knew it was super close, but most of the time we were hanging in there in third for quite awhile,” she said.
One player came up to Salvo after making a bogey on the 14th hole, saying she was making too many bogeys. Salvo told the player to hang on and “just try to maintain pars for us.”
Victoria Castro took fifth for the Darts at 13-over, shooting 77 in the second round and playing her final four holes even par.
Hannah Karras finished tied for 15th for the Darts at 23-over. She shot 82 on Tuesday after an 85 on Monday.
Quinn Shupe as tied for 20th, carding an 84 on Tuesday after shooting 86 in the first round. Shupe played her final five holes 2-over and shot 39 on the back nine.
Weber High finished sixth place as a team, two shots behind Pleasant Grove in fifth.
The Warriors had two players finish in the top 20: Navy Wood, who tied for 15th at plus-23, and Izzy Rawlings in 19th place at 25-over.
Herriman’s Millie Terrion shot even par in the tournament to win medalist honors.
5A TOURNAMENT
Bonneville High’s girls golf team finished in third place at the 5A state tournament in Spanish Fork. The Lakers shot 732 as a team, just two shots behind second-place Olympus’ 730.
Aubree Johnson finished in sixth place for Bonneville, carding a two-day total of 166 with a 2-over 73 in the first round and an 18-over 91 on Tuesday.
Mikelle Burdett tied for 16th place with Farmington’s Maura Hawkes at 42-over for the tournament. Kylie Johnson finished in 21st for the Lakers, and Sarah Harbertson took 25th.
Bountiful’s Vanna Einerson finished in fifth place at plus-8 overall, shooting a second-round 74.
Timpview won the state championship with a two-day total of 619, which was 111 shots ahead of Olympus and 113 ahead of Bonneville.
Timpview’s Sunbin Seo won medalist honors with a two-day score of 7-under.