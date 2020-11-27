Those packed-to-the-rafters basketball games between Davis and Layton with thousands of fans in the gym from last winter? A thing of the past.
Davis School District will be severely restricting fan attendance to winter sporting events due to the prevalence of COVID-19, according to a district spokesperson. Only parents of participants may attend events.
The rules apply to both high school and junior high athletics, according to the district, which is following guidelines set forth in the UHSAA's winter sports return-to-play guidelines.
Fan restrictions have not yet changed in either the Weber or Ogden districts, though a Weber district spokesperson said earlier this week that WSD is discussing such restrictions.
Throughout the fall, Ogden, Weber and Davis were operating with a 25% capacity limit for indoor sporting events, which mostly included volleyball.
Suggestions for limitations during times of high virus transmission, which nearly all of the state is currently experience, include allowing only parents of participants to attend, no student sections, and limited teams of cheer or drill participating from the home school only.
Anyone else who wants to watch a game or contest would have to stream it on the internet.
The return-to-play guidelines also emphasize a rule that's already in place, but was haphazardly followed in the fall: everybody must wear masks except those who are on the court, on the mat or in the pool competing or warming up.
The UHSAA guidelines are recommendations and each school district is working in conjunction with its respective health department on a myriad of things, including how to contest sports safely.
Whether or not the protocols are followed to the letter, or at all, will be a conscious decision by individual teams and schools.
The most recent update to Davis School District's COVID-19 dashboard came Tuesday. It showed the district has 792 positive COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days.
State health department data shows the district has 615 active cases as of Friday, more than double for any other district in the state.
Some of the UHSAA's sport-by-sport suggestions are listed below. In general, constant sanitizing of high-touch surfaces, wearing masks, physically distancing and staying home when sick (or if one thinks they're sick) are mentioned.
BASKETBALL
Coaches are encouraged to have players work out in groups of five or smaller and not have varsity and JV teams practice together.
Players should wear masks in all 1-on-1, 2-on-2 and 3-on-3 drills, plus walkthroughs and any other instance not involving "strenuous physical exertion."
Players are supposed to physically distance and sit in an assigned seat on the bench, which schools are supposed to set up in such a way to accommodate physical distancing.
The first competition date for basketball this season is Dec. 3, following a two-week shutdown stemming from an executive health order issued Nov. 9 by Gov. Gary Herbert.
SWIMMING
There's a ton of guidelines spelled out for swimming, including having teams only swim in designated lanes (home team in lanes 1-2, visiting team in lanes 3-4 etc.), multiple warmup periods before a race, requiring swimmers to arrive at the pool already wearing their swimsuits, plus using hand signals or a PA system to communicate things like disqualification or conduct a coaches meeting.
Other guidelines include restricting the number of swimmers in the competition area, spacing relay swimmers apart and setting up a system to reduce face-to-face interactions when submitting entries to referees.
Prep swimming had already started its season when Herbert's executive order announced the two-week pause.
WRESTLING
Prep wrestling competition can begin on Dec. 11.
Unlike many other sports, there's already some health-related measures in place for wrestling (skin checks, weight checks, cleaning and sanitizing the wrestling mat), so the sport is used to navigating health protocols already.
The UHSAA is only sanctioning one-day tournaments with a maximum participant number of 112 (or 224 if an event management template is approved), but there's nothing stopping schools from setting up one-day tournaments with the same teams on consecutive days.
Symptom forms have to be completed before entering the venue; traveling schools have to fill that information out before getting on the bus.
DRILL TEAM
Masks may be worn during competition, but aren't required. They can't be worn in routines that involve stunting; a mask worn during a routine not involving stunting, but involving tumbling, has to be taped and secured.
For competitions, the guidelines recommend separate dressing areas per team, an online coaches meeting the day before the competition (or limit one coach per program for an in-person coach meeting) and encouraging virtual awards ceremonies when possible.