PLEASANT VIEW — Just 3:52 remained on the clock, but Davis had a chance — and that was all it could ask for at this point of the game and with the way things started.
Trailing 20-7, the No. 11 Darts scored two touchdowns over the next 2:51 to stun No. 6 Weber 21-20 in the second round of the 6A playoffs Friday night.
The fourth-quarter touchdowns — a 20-yard pass from Chance Trujillo to Spencer Ferguson followed by a 4-yard Ferguson scoring run — completed a 21-unanswered-point comeback for Davis.
"That was crazy. Unbelievable. I'm still kind of in disbelief. That's nuts," Ferguson said.
The Darts will now face No. 3 Skyridge in next week’s quarterfinals. That they are still going to have a game next week speaks to the resilience of the team, Ferguson said.
"We always knew that if defense could get a stop, we could get a touchdown on any drive and that's what we did," he said.
Davis trailed 20-0 in the second quarter as Weber piled on scoring drives.
The Warriors started with a 43-yard scoring run by Gage Lloyd, a 4-yard Lloyd touchdown run and a 56-yard catch-and-run by Cole Brosterhous in which two Davis defenders collided, giving Brosterhous the chance to jog slowly over the final 10 yards.
On third down and with mere seconds left in the first half, Trujillo ran in for a 1-yard touchdown as time expired, cutting the Weber halftime lead to 20-7.
"That was huge because if we don't have that, we don't have the momentum to come back into the game," Ferguson said.
Apparently the fourth time is the charm for the Darts, not the third time.
In the regular season, Davis lost three agonizingly close home games, all to the Weber County contingent of Region 1, all by one possession.
Two of those opponents — Weber and Roy — shared the Region 1 title in a season where the Darts had legitimate hopes of doing so.
Davis, though, will have a quarterfinal game next week.
"It validates all we've done this year," Darts head coach Mitch Arquette said.
For the second year in a row, the Warriors lost a home playoff game in a formulaic way: they played well in the first half and ultimately lost by an extra point.
Last year, they missed a PAT at the death and fell 28-27 to Layton at home in a 23-versus-10 upset.
The difference in 2020 was the missed PAT came in the first quarter and no one at the time thought the Warriors’ 13-0 and 20-0 leads were worth worrying about.
Only when Trujillo scored on the last play of the first half did the math come into play again. The score stayed 20-7 until the fourth quarter and Davis’ defense did well to keep it that way.
A long Weber drive culminated with a fourth-and-goal at the 1. Instead of kicking a field goal to go up by 16 and really narrow the Darts' comeback odds, the Warriors went for the knockout — and Davis’ defense held.
Later, still leading 20-7, Weber had another fourth down on the edge of field-goal range, but Mason Rigby sacked Weber quarterback Jake Lindsay to give Davis the ball back with 3:52 left.
That’s when Trujillo engineered a quick scoring drive. He found David Spjut for a 42-yard catch to put the Darts into Weber territory. Ferguson caught a 20-yard scoring TD a couple plays later.
On the first play of the ensuing Weber drive, Davis’ sideline’s extra belief turned into pure shock and disbelief when the Darts recovered a fumble.
Kael Jenkins ran out of a pile of players holding the ball and all of a sudden, Davis was in business. Ferguson, who came in with 1,629 rushing yards, capped a 5-play drive with a short touchdown run.
The hold-your-breath moment came soon after on Jackson Leaver’s extra point: it was good.
"Emotional," Trujillo said about the final four minutes of the game. "It was a ride, a roller coast of emotions. I knew we could do it. We've done it all season against these guys, Weber and Roy, just haven't finished. We finished tonight."
Spjut had nine catches for 183 yards, making big play after big play even with the extra attention he drew.
Defensively, the Darts kept Weber off the scoreboard in the second half and made plays when they were needed most.
Coming in, both teams' head coaches knew that turnovers would be critical since the teams only played to a 32-26 contest in the regular season.
Turnovers in the 32-26 regular-season Weber win: Weber with zero, Davis with two, both of which were Trujillo interceptions.
Turnovers Friday: Davis with zero, Weber with one.
"Definitely watched more film, studied their safeties, studied their corners, their tendencies, their weaknesses, looking off Cannon DeVries, who's a stud," Trujillo said about how he approached this game differently.
Lloyd finished with 113 rushing yards and two scores for the Warriors. Lindsay had 149 passing yards and 76 rushing yards.
Weber's Spencer Hall made a game-high nine tackles, including three tackles-for-loss — one of which came on a fourth down that gave Weber the ball back in the first half.
The last time the Darts won two playoff games was in 2009 when they made a run to the title game.
Their odds of getting that far this year are slim given the pedigree of the Region 4 teams, but only Davis and seven other 6A teams can say they're still playing in November.