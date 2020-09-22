KAYSVILLE — Nearly a month ago, Davis and Layton's girls soccer teams played each other to a 3-3 draw and a penalty shootout that the Lancers won on their home field.
The Darts got them back on their own home field Tuesday, defeating Layton in a penalty shootout 5-4 after the teams played to a scoreless draw in 100 minutes of regular and extra time.
Senior Halle Lund scored the winning penalty kick and was mobbed by her teammates soon after.
The result gives Davis (12-1, 10-1 Region 1) a one-game lead in the Region 1 standings over the Lancers with three games remaining, giving the Darts the inside track to a first region championship since 2016 should they stay the course.
Davis head coach Souli Phongsavath said it's a rivalry game that's always nerve-wracking no matter what the teams' records are.
"Then you add in the records being what they are and what was on the line potentially in this game," Phongsavath said.
If Davis slips up in the next three matches — at Roy, at Northridge, at Fremont — it opens the door for Layton to win a first girls soccer region championship since 2000.
Should the Darts win out, a 13th girls soccer region championship will be theirs. And should the season get to the latter stages of the 6A girls soccer state championship, the two teams could face off again.
They came into Tuesday's match ranked No. 2 (Layton) and No. 3 (Davis) in the RPI standings and if their two regular-season meetings say anything, it's that both teams should have lofty aspirations come playoff time.
The teams played a scoreless first half Tuesday that had one major event in front of each goal for each team. About midway through the half, Rilee Godfrey saved a Davis penalty kick by diving low to her left.
Right before the halftime whistle, Layton’s Brooklyn Pritchett hit a hard shot from inside the box that Taygan Sill jumped up to save.
And at the rate the first half went, Tuesday’s game appeared certain to mimic the teams’ earlier meeting this year that went to a penalty shootout, which the Lancers (10-3, 9-2) won.
Tuesday's meeting went to extra time and penalties thanks mostly to the good play of both goalkeepers in the second half, who each made a handful of saves of varying degrees of difficulty.
Pritchett and Hannah Roe each hit hard, low shots that made Sill dive low to save. Grace Nicol and Annie Haycock hit hard shots that Godfrey did well to hold on to.
Nicol was one of three Utah State commits playing in the game, along with teammate Alizabeth Arevalo and Layton midfielder Kaitlyn Richins.
Throughout the game, through balls and other passes were routinely intercepted by defenders on both ends, where against any other team in the region those same passes likely would’ve led to a goal or at least a good scoring chance.
"We worked on that exclusively yesterday. The last time we played them, they have a very dangerous player up top so we wanted to crowd her, make her dribble into tight spaces and there wasn't really let-up," Phongsavath said.
That dangerous player is Layton junior forward Erin Bailey, who came into the match with an astounding 20 goals so far.
Bailey barely had any chances, though once, late in the game, it seemed like everyone wearing blue and white held their breath because they knew what was coming. Bailey hit a hard, low shot from just inside the box that Sill dove low to save.
The entire game, Davis defensive midfielder/centerback Caroline Bitner trailed Bailey and made the match difficult.
"Caroline Bitner. She's the unsung hero of this team," Phongsavath said.