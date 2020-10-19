PLAIN CITY — A few Fremont High football players walked toward the west parking lot at the school, some with helmets in hand.
One of them talked to another about how the season was over. On the football field, two kids sat on the north goal line next to each other. One kid stood on the sideline, staring at the empty stadium bleachers.
Another went and sat in the bleachers for a while.
It was bound to happen somewhere the way. COVID-19 cases have exploded in Utah, but for Fremont High, the pandemic hit home on Monday when the Silverwolves learned their season was over due to the entire team being placed in quarantine.
According to a Weber School District press release, it was confirmed Monday that "multiple players" had recently tested positive for COVID-19. Anytime three or more individuals in the same school setting test positive for the disease, recommendations call for the whole group to be quarantined, the release stated.
"The quarantine period started on October 14th (last known date of exposure). Because the individuals were not wearing masks during the exposure period, they do no meet the criteria to have the quarantine period reduced under new state guidelines," the release stated.
Had the quarantine happened in the regular season, Fremont simply would've had a 14-day quarantine and returned back to normal business.
But since the football playoffs are starting this Friday, the Silverwolves had to essentially withdraw from their previously scheduled home game against Copper Hills.
The release indicated the last known exposure was on Oct. 14, the day that Fremont hosted Farmington High in a football game. It's unknown if Farmington is affected by Fremont's positive cases.
This story will be updated.