PLAIN CITY — A few Fremont High football players walked toward the west parking lot at the school, some with helmets in hand.
One of them talked to another about how the season was over. On the football field, two kids sat on the north goal line next to each other. One stood on the sideline, staring at the empty stadium bleachers.
Another went and sat in the bleachers for a while.
It was bound to happen somewhere along the way. COVID-19 cases have exploded in Utah, but for Fremont High, the pandemic hit home Monday when the Silverwolves learned their season was over due to the entire team being placed in quarantine — just days before a scheduled home playoff game against Copper Hills.
According to a Weber School District press release, it was confirmed Monday that “multiple players” had recently tested positive for COVID-19. Anytime three or more individuals in the same school setting test positive for the disease, recommendations call for the whole group to be quarantined, the release stated.
“The quarantine period started on October 14th (last known date of exposure). Because the individuals were not wearing masks during the exposure period, they do no meet the criteria to have the quarantine period reduced under new state guidelines,” the release stated.
Had the quarantine happened in the regular season, Fremont simply would’ve had a 14-day quarantine and returned back to normal business.
But since the football playoffs are starting this Friday, the Silverwolves had to essentially withdraw from their game and Copper Hills advances to the next round.
The release indicated the last known exposure was on Oct. 14, the day that Fremont hosted Farmington High in a football game.
According to Davis School District spokesperson Shauna Lund, the district hasn’t been notified by the health department of any quarantines of Farmington’s team due to potential exposure during the Fremont game.