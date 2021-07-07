The city of Mayville, North Dakota, has but a few roads that go in and lead out of the town. The main east-west road, Highway 200, takes travelers to Interstate 29, the main north-south corridor between Grand Forks and Fargo on the state’s eastern border with Minnesota.
The main north-south paths are two-lane country roads going through miles of fertile and remote agricultural land, taking drivers through towns that might be described as map dots — isolation and quiet one can’t find in a whole lot of other places in the United States.
It takes 16-plus hours to drive there from Northern Utah, but this is where Ashlyn and Ethan Tingey’s life journey has taken them.
Ashlyn and Ethan are siblings who were both born profoundly deaf. They’ve navigated life’s subsequent challenges and pathways, which have now led both of them to the remote North Dakota town to play college softball and baseball at 132-year-old Mayville State University.
Both siblings wrote in email interviews with the Standard-Examiner that they’re excited about the prospect of being at the same school.
“I am excited to have him there. It will be nice to have someone to go to the park and practice hitting with me. It will be nice to have another person that signs,” Ashlyn wrote.
Ashlyn plays catcher and first base for the Comets, who compete as an NAIA school in the North Star Athletic Association, and will be a junior this coming school year. Ethan played catcher at Box Elder High and graduated this spring.
After graduating from Weber High, Ashlyn played softball at Dawson Community College in Glendive, Montana, a mostly agricultural city in remote eastern Montana along the Yellowstone River.
As a freshman in 2019, she hit .395 with 42 RBIs, 14 doubles, seven home runs and threw three runners out on the basepaths for the Buccaneers. That year, the team went 43-5 and fell one win short of advancing to the NJCAA Division II softball championship tournament.
At Mayville State this past spring, Tingey led the team in batting average (.368) as the Comets went 21-23 and lost in their conference tournament.
Ethan began at Weber High, then went to Box Elder — the family lives and has lived in Box Elder County — and graduated earlier this year.
As a senior catcher for the Bees, Ethan batted .292 with 11 RBIs, six doubles, one home run and was named to the coaches’ All-Region 5 Baseball second team.
Ethan said he was nervous about the recruiting process and the possibility that some coaches might not want to “deal” with a player that’s deaf no matter how good that player is.
“They could easily look for an athlete that is equally talented but can hear. I am grateful that Mayville didn’t think that way. My sister blazed the trail for me,” Ethan wrote.
MSU’s baseball team went 35-18 in 2021 and lost in the opening round of the NAIA National Tournament this year.
Ashlyn told Ethan that the Mayville baseball team was still looking for players for 2022 because it had a lot of graduated seniors. Ethan added Mayville to his list of colleges he was interested in and things went from there. He signed a Letter of Intent to MSU in the spring.
“To be honest, I am pretty nervous about playing college baseball but it has been a dream of mine to play beyond high school,” Ethan wrote. “Yes, playing baseball in college was my biggest goal because I wanted to show other deaf athletes that they can do anything.”
Things are obviously different at the college level, where on-field success is paramount no matter how much colleges everywhere may try to spin it otherwise.
“The girls are all there to play ball. They are much more serious about the game than the girls I played with in high school,” wrote Ashlyn, who’s pursuing a math degree and who later wants to study civil engineering.
Another difference is that in junior high and high school, Ashlyn and Ethan had ASL interpreters with them at games to translate spoken words into sign language.
Both Dawson and Mayville are small cities in remote areas, so Ashlyn hasn’t had an interpreter in college. She said she’s had help from friends, teammates, coaches and both schools in bridging that divide. During team meetings at Dawson, one friend would type out everything the coach said so that Ashlyn could later read it.
“I had played softball my whole life, the game and rules are the same since I started,” Ashlyn wrote. “I knew what I was supposed to do. Once the girls figured out how to communicate and play with me on the field it was like we had played together forever. I liked seeing how the girls embraced me and made adjustments in how they did things so I felt a part of the team.”
Ethan wrote that he understands not having an interpreter might be difficult, but he’ll learn how to make do without one, adding that Ashlyn has done that same for three years now.
“Baseball is a very visual game. I know what my job on the field is and I do it,” wrote Ethan, who isn’t sure what he wants to study yet in college, but noted he really enjoys photography.
“People would tell me all the time how fortunate I was that I didn’t have to hear the crowd, the parents, and even the other players. I could completely focus on the game and not hear all the nonsense,” he wrote. “The game is the same for me at 18 as it was at 5: keep your eye on the ball. I feel I did miss out on some things because of communication difficulties, but I still made some good friends on all the teams I played for.”