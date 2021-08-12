Maggie Mendelson has the distinction of getting to wear a Team USA Basketball jersey in sanctioned competition, which she earned back in June of this year.
Mendelson, a junior at Fremont High School, has the even more unique distinction of getting to wear two different Team USA jerseys. The second is USA Volleyball, earned earlier this month.
"Honestly, it doesn't really feel real ... I wasn't expecting to really make the basketball team because a lot of girls work every day at basketball. I work hard when I'm at basketball but I also split time with volleyball," Mendelson told the Standard-Examiner on Thursday.
It's the result of a whirlwind summer for the 6-foot-5, two-sport star at Fremont, a summer which consists of a week in Washington D.C. starting this Friday, a week in Mexico with the USA Basketball U16 Women's Youth National Team, some time at home, then two weeks with the USA Volleyball Youth National U18 team in California and Mexico.
"You can do anything you put your mind to," she said. "I didn't think this summer was going to happen the way it did especially with how much traveling I was gonna do. I thought I was going to take a little bit more breaks than I did, but I wanted to do it so I put my mind to it."
It's unknown if anyone has ever been a simultaneous member of both USA Basketball and USA Volleyball youth teams, though if Mendelson isn't the first person to ever have that distinction, there certainly haven't been many of others.
USA Volleyball is competing in the FIVB U18 World Championship in Mexico from Sept. 20-29, an event in which it's the defending champion. In basketball, the US is competing in the FIBA Americas U16 Championship in Guanajuato, Mexico, from Aug. 23-29.
"For volleyball it was so cool to see how I stack up against the best players in the country, because they were all so good. It hasn't set in yet because it's just such an unreal experience, it's so crazy," she said. "The competition was so unreal."
Mendelson, a middle hitter in volleyball and a forward in basketball, hasn't seen much of Utah in person this summer. She's seen plenty of airports and has already had to sprint through the new Salt Lake airport to board a flight to Colorado that was still waiting at the gate minutes after it was supposed to leave.
"Two weeks in the summer, that's how long I've been home," Mendelson said.
USA Basketball tryouts were in Indianapolis in June. USA Volleyball tryouts were in Anaheim in July. She's had to take a daily COVID questionnaire and will get COVID tested each day with both national teams.
Sandwiched between those have been club basketball and volleyball tournaments across the country, preparations for the school year and college recruiting obligations.
"My mom works my calendar and she does a really good job of keeping me organized. I just show up when I'm supposed to show up and try to do my best," she said.
Mendelson said she's down to about 5-10 schools for college. She still wants to play both volleyball and basketball in college — Mendelson was rated as a top 25 recruit nationally in both sports last year — and added that each school told her they'd let her play both.
"Most of them were open to it from the get-go, especially after I made USA Basketball," she said.
Most of her schoolwork is online, she said, so she feels she can navigate missing a month-plus of in-person school just fine, especially with what she called a favorable school schedule put together by the guidance counselor.
And once the hectic travel schedule is done?
"Come home and try to win a state championship, I guess," she said.