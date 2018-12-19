PLEASANT VIEW — Sione Moa’s father, Ben Moa, played football at the University of Utah.
His uncle, Carlos Nuno, played at BYU.
Moa, a senior linebacker and receiver at Weber High, figured he wanted to go somewhere his family hadn’t yet.
That somewhere is Utah State. Moa signed his National Letter of Intent with USU on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period, in a short ceremony at WHS with his family and friends present.
He verbally committed to the Aggies earlier this year and that commitment didn’t waver after head coach Matt Wells departed for Texas Tech.
“This is a dream I’ve had my whole life. It’s crazy that my signing day is here already because I can remember when I was a freshman here and coming up,” Moa said.
When Wells left, Moa called Frank Maile, who had been the one recruiting Moa, to gauge the situation.
“I was like, ‘Hey, so what’s going on, is everything good?,’ and he was like, ‘Yeah, nothing will change for you,’” Moa said.
Eventually Moa heard Gary Andersen was going to be the head coach, whom he'd met when Andersen was at Utah. The fact the “new” USU coach was someone Moa already knew made him happy. And it didn't hurt that, even with only four coaches, USU trashed North Texas 52-13 in the New Mexico Bowl.
Moa, who said he plans to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints after high school, finished the season with 26 catches for 351 yards and two receiving touchdowns on offense. At linebacker, he had 46 total tackles including seven tackles-for-loss, six sacks and one forced fumble for the Warriors, who won their second straight Region 1 championship.
Moa wasn’t the only Weber High player to ink an NLI on Wednesday. Kicker Pierce Callister also signed with the Aggies as a walk-on.
Callister averaged 37.9 yards per punt this season and 11 of his 37 punts landed inside the 20-yard line. Callister went 17 of 21 on extra points and 7 of 16 on field goals with a long of 47 yards.
This is only the second year of the early signing period’s existence, but Moa and Callister are two of the three players from Weber High that have signed in the early period (Tysen Lewis signed with BYU last year before leaving on an LDS Church mission), which is the most of any school in the area so far.
Viewmont’s Bredsguard signs with USU
Viewmont defensive end Aaron Bredsguard also signed with USU on Wednesday. He committed to the Aggies earlier this season.
Bredsguard finished the season with 61 total tackles, 11 sacks, 10 tackles-for-loss and one forced fumble for the co-Region 5 champion Vikings. USU is also recruiting Viewmont’s junior offensive lineman Alex Harrison.
The area’s Division I prospects
Once the February signing day rolls around, there could be a few more Division I prospects from the area who sign.
Weber linebacker Brandt Opheikens has an offer from Air Force and a preferred walk-on spot from Utah, defensive lineman Josh Carter has offers from Weber State and Montana State, and receiver Hudson Schenck is in conversation with a few schools as well.
Roy offensive lineman Zack Mendoza has an offer from Idaho and a preferred walk-on offer from Utah.
Davis linebacker Max Tupuola, whose season was severely limited due to a leg injury, has offers from Weber State and Idaho State. Davis kicker Will Ferrin is in contact with Oregon State and Colorado.
Layton Christian running back Dustin Moffo has a preferred walk-on offer from BYU.
Others may yet emerge and be offered walk-on spots as college teams go through the normal roster turnover.
