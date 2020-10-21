As time was almost out in the first period of extra time, Sydney Erickson headed home a corner kick to send Morgan High's girls soccer team to the 3A state championship game.
The No. 2 seed Trojans (16-2) beat Judge Memorial 1-0 in a Wednesday night semifinal at Juan Diego High School. They'll face No. 1 seed Manti at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, at Rio Tinto Stadium.
Corinne Henderson supplied the corner kick for Erickson's winner and Viana Johnson kept the shutout in goal.
Morgan had a handful of early chances in the game but couldn't make any of them count and went into halftime tied 0-0.
The Trojans' best second-half chance fell to Capri Jones on a cross from Brooklyn Peterson. Jones was wide open in the penalty box but Judge goalkeeper Kate Borgmeier made a reflex save to keep the score level at 0-0.
STATE CROSS COUNTRY
Bear River High School had a runner finish in fifth place in each of the 4A state cross country races Wednesday, held at Cedar High School in Cedar City.
Madison White took fifth place in the girls race with a time of 18:45.7 while Peter Nielsen took fifth in the boys race, finishing in 16:01.9.
As a team, the Bears finished in fifth place in the girls competition with 162 points.
Ogden was eighth. The Tigers' high finisher was Sasha Willie in 26th place.
Hurricane High's Caila Odekirk won the individual race with a time of 17:45.5 and Pine View won the team competition.
On the boys side, Ogden High finished seventh as a team, led by Jake Peterson's 24th-place finish with a time of 16:40.1. Hurricane High's Josh Armstrong won the individual boys race in 15:24.5 and Desert Hills won the team title.
The 4A/2A/1A cross country state championships were held at Cedar High due to event size limitations and restrictions in Salt Lake City, which forced the UHSAA to split state cross country into two separate races.
The 6A/5A/3A championship races will be held Thursday at Soldier Hollow in Midway.
4A/3A/2A VOLLEYBALL BRACKETS
St. Joseph Catholic High, which on a region volleyball championship this season, will host a second-round 2A volleyball state tournament game this Saturday according to the 4A/3A/2A volleyball state tournament brackets that were released Wednesday morning.
Under this year's playoff format, teams are grouped into pods and play multiple matches at one high school site.
For instance, the No. 12 Layton Christian and No. 21 Utah Military match will be played at St. Joseph at 1 p.m. The winner will then take on the Jayhawks afterward.
In 4A, No. 11 Ogden will travel to No. 6 Snow Canyon for a 1 p.m. matchup Saturday. The Tigers, who were recently quarantined, are 12-7 overall and finished in a tie for third place in Region 10 this year. Sophomore Rees Bockwoldt leads the team with 270 kills.
SCHS (17-7) finished second in Region 9 and has non-region wins over Bonneville, Layton and Farmington on its resume.
Morgan High grabbed the No. 3 seed in 3A and will host Judge Memorial, who the Trojans beat twice in region play this year.
MHS shared the Region 13 championship with South Summit this year, the Trojans' 33rd volleyball region title in school history and their 28th outright or shared title in a row.
The Trojans are seeking their 19th state title in volleyball this year after falling to Union, who's this year's No. 1 seed, in a five-set epic in last season's title match.
FOOTBALL PLAYOFF TIME CHANGES
A handful of this Friday's prep football first-round playoff games will now kick off at different times rather than the default time of 6 p.m.
Hillcrest at Bountiful in 5A will kick off at 3 p.m. because BHS doesn't have enough light banks to play at night (two were damaged and removed as a result of the downslope wind event earlier this year).
Several games have been moved to 4 p.m.: Syracuse at Davis (6A), Clearfield at East (6A), and Layton Christian at Enterprise (2A).
Games move to 5 p.m. are Layton at Riverton (6A), and Viewmont at Lehi (5A).
Remaining at 6 p.m.: Ben Lomond at Ogden (4A), Woods Cross at Box Elder (5A), South Sevier at Morgan (3A), and Farmington at Alta (5A).