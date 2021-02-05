FARMINGTON — After Farmington High girls basketball beat Bountiful 65-48 on Friday night, everyone wearing black and teal instinctively broke out into singing Happy Birthday.
The PA announcer pointed at Van Price, the team’s head coach, whose birthday was Friday.
Then the Phoenix went into the locker room and celebrated yet another double-digit win against a Region 5 team in a season where only two teams have been able to either beat Farmington or stay within single digits.
Price said the reason Farmington plays well so often lies in the team’s experience. FHS has six seniors, four of whom have been on the varsity team for three years.
“Well, they’ve played together since the school opened. The first year we took a few lumps with Box Elder, last year we were able to win region, I think it’s just — we have six seniors on the team,” Price said.
Farmington’s seven region wins have come by an average of 26.6 points and when a team’s experienced, the defense benefits.
Through three quarters on Friday, FHS held Bountiful to 25 points after allowing just 23 in the teams’ earlier meeting this season.
“When we’re playing our best defensive games, that’s our best offensive games for sure,” senior Valerie Kunzler said.
It also helps to get a huge game every once in awhile from your team’s best outside shooter. Kunzler went off for a season-high 26 points — all after the first quarter — making five 3-pointers, including three in the third quarter.
“I don’t know, something just sort of switched over in the second quarter,” Kunzler said.
Bountiful seemed like it had something good going on defense with a double team in the post on Farmington’s leading scorer Delaney Baker (14.5 ppg), a junior also in her third year on the varsity squad.
It slowed the Phoenix down enough where its lead was 13-11 early in the second quarter before a quick 7-1 burst forced a Bountiful timeout. Then it was scoring the old-fashioned way: tough 2s, easy 2s, layups, fastbreaks, the like.
Another timeout soon followed.
On one play, senior Brooklyn Marchant jumped out of bounds on the baseline to throw a loose ball back to her teammate, got up, went back to the corner and was wide-open, drove and made a short jumper that served as reason for Farmington’s bench to jump off its feet.
A 33-18 lead at halftime ballooned to the 20s for most of the second half, putting FHS one win away from clinching a share of the region championship, which it can do next Friday against Box Elder.
“Val going off helped us a lot offensively and then Delaney would get some inside, people came off the bench and did a really good job too. It was fun to pull away,” Price said.
Baker ended with 13 points, going 7 of 9 from the free-throw line as FHS shot 10 for 12 as a team from the stripe. After her, the next six leading scorers on Farmington’s team this season are the aforementioned six seniors.
Bountiful’s leading scorer, Emrie Satuala, scored 10 of her 17 points in the fourth quarter and Jordyn Harvey scored 15.
But it’s not enough for this group to go out twice a week and beat teams by 25 points. Farmington was the No. 2 seed in last year’s playoffs, then lost 42-40 in its first playoff game, a second-rounder at home to Mountain View.
“I think that’s another thing this year, we remember what happened last year so we have kind of this drive,” said Kunzler, who was home sick and missed that playoff game.