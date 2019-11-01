Fremont vs Syracuse Volleyball 02
Carlie Peterson (2) for Fremont High hits the volleyball over the net to Syracuse High during the Region 1 Championship game on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Fremont High School.

 BEN DORGER, Standard-Examiner

As it turns out, having a 25-1 record in the regular season pays some dividends later.

Farmington High earned the No. 1 overall seed and a first-round bye in the upcoming 5A volleyball state tournament, as announced by the UHSAA on Friday morning.

The Phoenix won Region 5 with an undefeated record and lost just one match all year, a tournament championship game against Copper Hills.

The 5A bracket can be found here.

In the 6A bracket, which can be found here, the aforementioned Copper Hills was the top seed.

Fremont High, which went through Region 1 unbeaten, earned the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye with a 26-2 overall record.

Syracuse High (20-6) checked in with the No. 5 seed and also has a first-round bye.

Farmington, Fremont and Syracuse will each play a second-round game next Thursday, Nov. 7 at Utah Valley University.

Northridge, Davis, Box Elder, Bountiful and Woods Cross will all host first-round playoff games Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 6 p.m.

Weber, Layton, Clearfield, Roy, Bonneville and Viewmont are all on the road. First-round games are scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 6 p.m. at home sites.

The way the brackets are arranged, some region teams could face each other as soon as the second round. Syracuse will play against the Northridge/Hunter winner in the second round.

Farmington and Bountiful could meet in the quarterfinals.

Here's where all of the Region 1 and Region 5 teams were seeded, plus details on the first and second-round matchups.

6A

(2) Fremont vs. Taylorsville/Granger, Nov. 7 at 5 p.m. at Utah Valley University.

(5) Syracuse vs. Northridge/Hunter, Nov. 7 at 3:30 p.m. at Utah Valley University.

(23) Cyprus at (10) Davis, Nov. 5 at 6 p.m.

(21) Hunter at (12) Northridge, Nov. 5 at 6 p.m.

(19) Weber at (14) Herriman, Nov. 5 at 6 p.m.

(20) Layton at (13) West, Nov. 5 at 6 p.m.

(22) Clearfield at (11) Skyridge, Nov. 5 at 6 p.m.

(25) Roy at (8) West Jordan, Nov. 5 at 6 p.m.

5A

(1) Farmington vs. Murray/Hillcrest, Nov. 7 at 9 a.m. at UVU.

(24) Payson at (9) Bountiful, Nov. 5 at 6 p.m.

(21) Wasatch at (12) Box Elder, Nov. 5 at 6 p.m.

(20) Orem at (13) Woods Cross, Nov. 5 at 6 p.m.

(25) Viewmont at (8) Skyline, Nov. 5 at 6 p.m.

(27) Bonneville at (6) Lehi, Nov. 5 at 6 p.m.

You can reach prep sports reporter Patrick Carr via email at pcarr@standard.net. Follow him on Twitter @patrickcarr_ and on Facebook at facebook.com/patrickcarr17/.

