As it turns out, having a 25-1 record in the regular season pays some dividends later.
Farmington High earned the No. 1 overall seed and a first-round bye in the upcoming 5A volleyball state tournament, as announced by the UHSAA on Friday morning.
The Phoenix won Region 5 with an undefeated record and lost just one match all year, a tournament championship game against Copper Hills.
In the 6A bracket, which can be found here, the aforementioned Copper Hills was the top seed.
Fremont High, which went through Region 1 unbeaten, earned the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye with a 26-2 overall record.
Syracuse High (20-6) checked in with the No. 5 seed and also has a first-round bye.
Farmington, Fremont and Syracuse will each play a second-round game next Thursday, Nov. 7 at Utah Valley University.
Northridge, Davis, Box Elder, Bountiful and Woods Cross will all host first-round playoff games Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 6 p.m.
Weber, Layton, Clearfield, Roy, Bonneville and Viewmont are all on the road. First-round games are scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 6 p.m. at home sites.
The way the brackets are arranged, some region teams could face each other as soon as the second round. Syracuse will play against the Northridge/Hunter winner in the second round.
Farmington and Bountiful could meet in the quarterfinals.
Here's where all of the Region 1 and Region 5 teams were seeded, plus details on the first and second-round matchups.
6A
(2) Fremont vs. Taylorsville/Granger, Nov. 7 at 5 p.m. at Utah Valley University.
(5) Syracuse vs. Northridge/Hunter, Nov. 7 at 3:30 p.m. at Utah Valley University.
(23) Cyprus at (10) Davis, Nov. 5 at 6 p.m.
(21) Hunter at (12) Northridge, Nov. 5 at 6 p.m.
(19) Weber at (14) Herriman, Nov. 5 at 6 p.m.
(20) Layton at (13) West, Nov. 5 at 6 p.m.
(22) Clearfield at (11) Skyridge, Nov. 5 at 6 p.m.
(25) Roy at (8) West Jordan, Nov. 5 at 6 p.m.
5A
(1) Farmington vs. Murray/Hillcrest, Nov. 7 at 9 a.m. at UVU.
(24) Payson at (9) Bountiful, Nov. 5 at 6 p.m.
(21) Wasatch at (12) Box Elder, Nov. 5 at 6 p.m.
(20) Orem at (13) Woods Cross, Nov. 5 at 6 p.m.
(25) Viewmont at (8) Skyline, Nov. 5 at 6 p.m.
(27) Bonneville at (6) Lehi, Nov. 5 at 6 p.m.