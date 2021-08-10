FARMINGTON — In their own words, Farmington High’s football players and head coach said last year’s team had “bad vibes” surrounding it or “outrageously bad” team chemistry regardless of COVID-19’s effects on the offseason.
Long story short, team chemistry was a problem that required fixing this offseason for the Phoenix following a 2-9 campaign with an extremely young team playing a difficult schedule all amid the backdrop of the aforementioned pandemic.
So the team packed its bags earlier this summer and went south to Mayfield, a small town tucked away near the Manti-La Sal National Forest in central Utah, about halfway between Manti and Salina.
“Somebody that knows somebody that knows somebody basically had a farm in their backyard. The farm has kind of turned into grass and it was this massive grass field, so we just threw tents up,” FHS head coach Daniel Coats said.
The team spent three days there camping and doing things like ropes courses, hiking, playing yard games in the field and gathering around for pow-wows of sorts all in an effort to get to know each other better.
Whether it pays off for Farmington this year remains to be seen. The Phoenix is now in 6A playing in Region 1 and brings back about a dozen starters overall to go against the toughest schedule for any Northern Utah team this season.
So far, so good.
“From where we were last year, I think we’re way better. Last year, we battled ourselves instead of working together. Huge night and day difference,” Coats said.
Now in his fourth year at the helm of the Farmington program, Coats said this was the first time he had done a team bonding exercise of that magnitude.
“Honestly, (things are) better than last year. We got a new quarterback and he looks good. I got a lot of confidence in him as a receiver,” said junior receiver Tyson Elkins, who led the team with 39 receptions last year.
The new quarterback is sophomore Easton Wight. He replaces Drew Patterson, who transferred to Corner Canyon, which Farmington faces in the season opener.
Wight played last year as a freshman when Patterson got hurt, and like a lot of freshmen playing varsity on a moment’s notice, Wight struggled.
But the experience gained was valuable, Wight said, noting that the varsity game is so much faster and athletic than sub-varsity levels, a gap not realized until players actually experience it.
“Trust my players, get the ball to the playmakers and let them do their thing. Keep a level head and keep going,” said Wight about what the coaches have stressed to him this offseason.
Wight’s not the only young player who got valuable experience as an underclassman last year on an offense that eclipsed the 20-point mark just three times.
The offensive stats last year were filled with sophomores and juniors, players who have now had a full season of varsity playing time under their belts plus an actual offseason of weightlifting, conditioning, playbook study and the team bonding activities like the team’s trip to Mayfield.
Defensively is where there’s more work to be done, with several new faces in the starting lineup and the loss of the team’s four leading tacklers to graduation.
A couple of early season blowouts skewed the final points per game stats for the defense, which held region opponents under 20 points three of four times and gave the team a chance.
As for the team chemistry, the Phoenix will find out where it lies in that department very early this Friday night.
Farmington opens with Corner Canyon (two-time defending 6A state champ, 40-game win streak), then faces Bountiful (7-5 last year) and Maple Mountain (10-3 last year, 5A semifinalist) before opening Region 1 play against ... Weber.
WHAT’S NEW
Being in Region 1 is new, but Farmington is 2-2 against Region 1 teams the last three years. As part of the new region, Farmington will meet Weber, Layton and Davis for the first time in school history.
Farmington made plenty of budding rivalries, but the team with the highest potential to become a big-time rival for the Phoenix is Davis, owing to the two schools’ similar demographic makeup and proximity.
QUOTABLE
Coats said he’s excited for running back Boston Reinhold, the team’s leading returning rusher (482 yards, six TDs) who’s only a junior.
“He’s worked alone, worked with his teammates, worked on things he’s terrible at, worked on things that he thinks he does great and then building all of it? I’m so excited for that dude to get set free,” Coats said.
FACTS AND FIGURES
2020 season: 2-9, 1-3 Region 5. With a very young and inexperienced team, Farmington struggled early but ended up losing three games by one possession.
2021 strength of schedule: 66-44 (.600), which is the toughest in the area. The nonregion strength of schedule is even tougher: 38-10, or a .792 winning percentage. At 7-5, Bountiful has the “worst” record of Farmington’s nonregion foes.
Players to watch: Boston Reinhold (RB), Easton Wight (QB), Tyson Elkins (WR), Kenyon Brown (WR/RB)
Returning starters: 8 offense, 4 defense
Strength/weakness: Experience on offense/Inexperience on defense
NOTES
The schedule is favorable with six home games out of 10 total games. Three of the four nonregion games are at home, but the two toughest prospective region games — Weber and Fremont — are away.
Barring any unforeseen circumstances, Bountiful will become the only team that Farmington has played each season of its existence.
Farmington will meet Maple Mountain for the first time in school history. That game is in week three and will be televised on KJZZ.
SCHEDULE
All games at 7 p.m.
Aug. 13: Corner Canyon
Aug. 20: at Bountiful
Thurs., Aug. 26: Maple Mountain (KJZZ)
Sept. 3: at Weber*
Sept. 10: Clearfield*
Sept. 17: at Layton*
Sept. 24: Roy
Oct. 1: Davis*
Thurs., Oct. 7: at Fremont*
Wed., Oct. 13: Syracuse*
* — Denotes Region 1 game