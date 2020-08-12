FARMINGTON — Drive west on Glovers Lane in Farmington from the interstate overpass and one passes the $75 million Farmington High School, which looks more like a spaceport than a school.
It’s a reflection of changing times, of a booming population in a bustling city once considered a small town, a city where there’s still fragile wetlands a couple miles southwest of said high school, plenty of farming land and plenty of new subdivisions.
In a way, the Phoenix football team also reflects the changing times — the out-with-the-old, in-with-the-new reality.
There’s plenty that’s the same: the high participation in the program, pretty much the entire coaching staff and the uniforms that still sparkle.
But the team changes drastically this year. The Phoenix is no longer a massive group of returning starters who endured the growing pains of a first-year program in 2018 to win a region championship in 2019.
It will be a very young team with a lot of names the fans will have to get to know, but they’ll have a couple years to watch this group.
“A lot of people took notice of the guys we had last year. We had a lot of good dudes and I think everybody that’s replacing them is the opposite, physically,” head coach Daniel Coats said. “Like, our quarterback was 6-(foot)-a million and now the new guy’s 5-something, and then we had a bunch of tall lanky receivers and this year they’re more mid-size, and they were more big, go-get-it guys and now we’re more speed and shifty.
“It’s a new team and a new look, but at the same time, dudes that are ready.”
The quarterback this year is Drew Patterson, a 5-foot-10-ish, dual-threat sophomore who got in seven games last year and threw two touchdown passes as a backup.
His task, with a mostly inexperienced offensive line in front of him, is to fill the shoes of two-year starter Wyatt Evertsen, who threw for 2,529 yards and 25 touchdowns last year.
“I’m ready,” Patterson said. “I’m a gamer, I’m excited for this season we got a great offensive line and good skill guys, but we’re really young so we’ll see what’s gonna happen.”
One of the few returning starters is defensive lineman Jakob Buttars, who made a good point about the few returning starters.
“We have three years (of) varsity (experience) under our belts,” he said.
Third-year football programs typically experience a downturn because they’re moving on from senior-heavy teams and have mostly new starters. Farmington’s no exception, but with the program’s turnout and talent, the Phoenix expects to be in the conversation for the region championship.
“I feel like we’re doing good. I feel like we’re in a good spot, we’re establishing what the standard is,” Coats said. “The standard is to go through and be a part of the top of the region. We expect to do well and then at the same time we’re not trying to be in the state and hide.”
Three of Farmington’s first four games are against pretty good 6A schools: defending state champion Corner Canyon, Lone Peak and Syracuse. The team will find out very soon just where it stands and if it can effectively mount a good defense of its Region 5 title.
YEAR THREEWhat are the historical indicators for third-year football programs in Utah?
In Davis and Weber County anyway, third-year programs typically experience some sort of downturn given the fact they move on from senior-heavy teams in their second year.
Northridge dropped from seven to four wins in 1994, Fremont went from nine wins to three in 1996 and Syracuse went from 10 to eight in 2009.
Statewide, Westlake (Saratoga Springs) went from eight wins to four in 2011, Corner Canyon (Draper) went from 12 to four wins in 2015, Salem Hills (Salem) went from six to two in 2010. Skyridge (Lehi) dropped from 12 to 11 wins in 2018.
Third-year programs don’t always go south. Herriman (2012, eight wins) and Lone Peak (1999) had the same win total in year three as they did in year two.
Green Canyon (2019), Stansbury (2011), Desert Hills (2010) and Maple Mountain (2011) actually improved their win totals while Ridgeline (2018) curiously got worse in its third year.
FACTS AND FIGURES2019 season: 9-2 (4-1 Region 5). Farmington technically went 8-3 on the field, but it goes down in the record books as 9-2 since Lone Peak was forced to forfeit its 28-22 win against FHS.
2020 strength of schedule: 62-57 (.521). The non-region schedule includes defending 6A champion Corner Canyon, Region 1 champion Syracuse and 6A semifinalist Lone Peak. Technically, the Phoenix’s strength of schedule should be 67-52 but Lone Peak’s record after all the forfeits became 4-10 instead of the 9-5 it accrued on the field.
Players to watch: Jakob Buttars (DL), Wyatt Geilmann (DL), Drew Patterson (QB), Jude Cantrell (TE/WR)
Returning starters: 3 (1 offense, 2 defense)
Strength/weakness: Versatility on offense/Varsity inexperience
SCHEDULEAug. 14: at Corner Canyon, 7 p.m.
Aug. 20: vs. Syracuse, 7 p.m. (KJZZ)
Aug. 28: at Ridgeline, 7 p.m.
Sept. 4: vs. Lone Peak, 7 p.m.
Sept. 11: vs. Box Elder*, 7 p.m.
Sept. 18: vs. Woods Cross*, 7 p.m.
Sept. 25: at Viewmont*, 7 p.m.
Oct. 2: vs. Bonneville*, 7 p.m.
Oct. 9: at Bountiful*, 7 p.m.
Oct. 14: at Fremont, 7 p.m.
*Region 5 game