TAYLORSVILLE — Lauryn Deede stood shaking on the basketball court following Springville’s 5A girls basketball championship game against Farmington on Saturday.
Good thing for her she had the composure to keep control of her nerves in the moment that made her the focus of the evening.
Deede made a layup as the buzzer sounded to give Springville an exhilarating 39-38 victory over Farmington at Salt Lake Community College.
Heartbreak for Farmington. Go ahead basket with 10 seconds left, but Lauryn Deede makes basket at buzzer. Springville wins 5A girls state title 39-38. pic.twitter.com/c98Jgy3zJa— Ryan Comer (@rbcomer83) March 7, 2021
The buzzer-beater came after Farmington’s Abigail Ferrell made a turnaround floater with 10 seconds left. Springville quickly pushed the ball up the court and Ellie Esplin found Deede with 1.9 seconds remaining on the clock. Deede had a wide-open path to the basket and drove inside, releasing the ball with just a couple tenths of a second remaining before the buzzer sounded. The ball bounced off the glass before falling through the net.
“You gotta keep your composure if you wanna win,” Deede said. “We had the mindset to win. If you feel discouraged, you’re done. You can’t put your head down.”
Farmington coach Van Price said it was the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat all in the final 10 seconds.
“You feel so good about it and think that it’s something awesome and then all of the sudden it comes back and it’s not,” Price said. “I’m proud of the girls. I love them and they’re great kids and they worked hard all year long. 20-2 is a great season and I don’t think there’s a lot that separates us from the champs.”
Price said as hard as results like this are, life’s lessons are learned from them, which is the note he struck in the locker room.
“If they’re all going to be able to go out there and learn from those lessons, then they’re going to be fine because they battled in circumstances that were hard and they were successful,” Price said. “I don’t think it’s a defeat other than the score.”
After a first quarter that included nine lead changes, Springville seized control, taking a 21-13 lead early in the third period. Farmington then put together a 12-0 run.
The Red Devils recovered to take a 26-25 lead into the fourth quarter and the two teams went back and forth from there. Springville took a 34-30 lead with 3:24 left, but Farmington rallied with four straight to tie the game with 1:05 remaining.
The two teams then exchanged baskets before Esplin made one of two free throws with 28.6 seconds left.
Farmington called timeout with 15.3 seconds left to set up the final play, which Ferrell put on her own shoulders. Price called it “a great shot.”
“There was just too much time left and the transition broke down just a little bit and they were able to get that shot they got,” Price said.
Delaney Baker led Farmington with 16 points on 6 of 11 shooting, while Deede led Springville with 14 points on 7 of 12 shooting.