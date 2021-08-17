Collin Chandler has narrowed down his college basketball choices. The Farmington High senior guard announced Tuesday his six finalists: Utah, BYU, Gonzaga, Arizona, Oregon and Stanford.
Chandler's recruiting stock has blown through the roof this summer on the club basketball circuit, earning him several offers plus the No. 77 ranking on ESPN's Top 100 national boys basketball recruits list.
Chandler has made visits to at least Utah, BYU and Stanford, according to his Twitter profile. Before Larry Krystkowiak was fired as Utah men's basketball coach, Chandler said the Utes then-head coach had made the most contact to him of any school.
Shortly after Craig Smith was hired by Utah, Chandler received a scholarship offer from the school again. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard was also offered by Utah State, Creighton and USC throughout the recruiting process.
Chandler, who's expected to be a third-year starter this coming season, averaged 22.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game as he led the Phoenix to the Region 5 championship and a state runner-up finish in 5A.
Chandler didn't set a timetable for when he'll announce his college choice. The early signing period for Division I men's basketball is Nov. 10-17; otherwise, the regular signing period is April 13 through May 18, 2022.