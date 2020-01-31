For the second year, Farmington High will host a special needs basketball game.
The game is at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Farmington's main gymnasium.
"It's an opportunity for special needs kids in the Davis community to be able to play basketball in front of a bunch of people," Farmington boys basketball coach Kasey Walkenhurst said. "It's important for my kids to keep basketball and life in perspective to see how lucky they are to have opportunities they have to play every Tuesday and Friday night in front of a bunch of people."
There will be a skills camp for the first half hour and the team will follow that with a Red vs. White game with two 12-minute halves and a dunk contest at halftime.
The boys basketball team will run the camp and the game. After the game, there will be a group photo and participants will be given a blanket and a T-shirt.
Last year, Walkenhurst estimates about 20 kids participated. He hopes to keep building the game every year.
Though it's the second year Farmington is hosting a special needs game, this is the seventh straight year Walkenhurst has organized this game as a head basketball coach. Five of the six years he was at Woods Cross, the basketball team hosted a special needs game and skills camp.
When Walkenhurst was in high school at West Jordan High, one of the senior captains on the team organized a special needs game as an Eagle Scout project and the school has continued do put on the game.