Farmington High’s girls basketball team continued its unbeaten start to the campaign by beating Ogden 62-34 on Monday night.
The Phoenix led 33-24 at halftime, then outscored the Tigers (2-4) 29-10 after halftime to move to 4-0.
Caitlin Richardson and Ashley Christensen led Ogden with eight points each. Farmington didn’t report stats.
The Phoenix will face Hillcrest on Wednesday and Northridge on Friday this week, while Ogden will host Evanston High from Wyoming on Wednesday.
SATURDAY SCORES GIRLS BASKETBALL
Morgan 76, Corner Canyon 57
Layton Christian 65, Pocatello (ID) 50
Mountain Crest 62, Ogden 45
Skyline 58, Box Elder 48
Marsh Valley (ID) 45, Bear River 35
BOYS BASKETBALL
Davis 61, Copper Hills 56
Woods Cross 77, Wasatch 59
Viewmont 53, Hurricane 43
Dixie 74, Layton Christian 45
WOODS CROSS LINEMAN COMMITS TO UTAH FOOTBALL
Michael Mokofisi, a defensive tackle and offensive lineman at Woods Cross High, committed to the University of Utah on Sunday.
He announced the decision on his Twitter profile ahead of the college football early signing period, which begins Wednesday, Dec. 16 and ends on Saturday, Dec. 19.
The commitment continues a family legacy at Utah. Mokofisi’s father Filipo Sr. and brother Filipo Jr. also played for the Utes.
Statistics provided by WXHS state that Mokofisi totaled 44 tackles with 8.5 tackles-for-loss, 4.5 sacks, three pass breakups and one blocked kick. He also played offensive line for the 2-9 Wildcats.
According to 247sports, Mokofisi had offers from Utah, BYU, USC, Arizona, Nebraska and UNLV. He took visits to at least Utah, BYU, USC, Cal, Arizona and Nebraska, according to posts on his social media profile and 247sports.