A group of Farmington High students that briefly held up a sign displaying a noose as well as an inappropriate message during Friday's home boys basketball game against Bonneville has apologized to both Bonneville High's administration and basketball team.
The sign read "_HS _ITCHES" with a noose next to it, in the style of the "Hangman" word game in which players try to guess a word one letter at a time while another player draws parts of a stick-figure person hanging from a noose with each wrong guess.
The sign was quickly removed, according to Davis School District and parents who were at the game. After the game, which Farmington won 59-53, the sign generated controversy on social media among parents, but it's unclear what specific action will be taken, or has been taken already, by Farmington High.
Weber School District spokesperson Lane Findlay said Wednesday that Farmington High principal Richard Swanson apologized to Bonneville principal Brock Mitchell by phone earlier this week.
Findlay also said Swanson and the group of students responsible for the sign sent follow-up letters of apology this week to Mitchell and to the Lakers boys basketball team.
Swanson didn't respond to a request for comment about the incident. The Davis School District didn't answer specific questions asked by the Standard-Examiner and instead provided a brief statement.
"Neither the Davis School District nor Farmington High School tolerates the behavior that some students chose to display Friday night prior to warm-ups. Though 28 seconds passed between the time it was displayed and the time it was taken down, 28 seconds is too long. The sign should have never been created," the statement read.
"Farmington High School administrators not only responded quickly to remove the sign, but also are addressing the situation aggressively. They will also be a meeting with the students involved, and their parents, to discuss possible consequences," the statement continued.
In an email sent to Lesa Best, a parent of a Bonneville basketball player who sent messages to Swanson and the UHSAA, Swanson wrote that disciplinary action would be taken against the students responsible.
"I make no excuses that this took place, nor do I point any fingers. We will do better as a school. We expect more of our students, and we will make sure that we represent ourselves better in the future. I sincerely apologize for this behavior," Swanson's email, sent Sunday afternoon, read.