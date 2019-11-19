Here are the Standard-Examiner's year-end prep football rankings.
1. Farmington
Farmington (9-2) had some pretty big expectations at the start of the year given the amount of returning talent it had. It was another thing to turn that into nine wins (eight wins on the field, one win off the field thanks to a Lone Peak forfeit).
2. Syracuse
Syracuse (9-3) deserves a lot of credit for turning the ship around this year after the two wins in 2018. The Titans scored 391 points this season, their most in school history. Quarterback Bridger Hamblin finished the year with 42 total touchdowns.
3. Roy
With a bunch of multi-year starting skill players returning next year, Roy (7-4) should be one of the favorites to win Region 1 and could be primed for a deep playoff run as well. Running back Izzy Gordon ended up playing eight of the team's 11 games this year and still rushed for 1,060 yards.
4. Weber
Confounding end of the season aside, Weber (6-4) is plausibly one or two plays away from beating Syracuse, winning the region title and not getting the Layton landmine in the first round of the playoffs. There's a fair amount of unknowns for the Warriors heading into the offseason: offensive line, quarterback and all around on defense.
5. Morgan
The Trojans (12-1) could punch well above their weight if given the chance, especially in 2019. MHS allowed 9.2 points per game in games actually played (not counting the Judge Memorial forfeit win), and won its state championship and semifinal games without scoring an offensive touchdown.
Notable
Woods Cross had the biggest turnaround season in its school history this year, going from 2-8 in 2018 to 8-3 in 2019.
Layton won its first playoff game (28-27 at Weber) since 2008 and Bonneville (14-9 over Spanish Fork) won its first playoff game since 2009.