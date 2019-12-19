The Utah High School Activities Association released the first Ratings Percentage Index (RPI) rankings, the metrics that determine playoff seeding, on Thursday for 3A/2A/1A high school basketball.
By this time of the season, teams have played around 7-10 games, creating enough of a sample size to get a somewhat accurate representation of where teams stand.
In 2A, the Layton Christian Academy boys basketball team, the defending state champions and winners of several region titles in a row, checked in at No. 17 in the first rankings.
That’s because the Eagles have a 2-4 record in those first ratings.
They won’t get any favors with the out-of-state teams they play, either, so LCA’s climb up the rankings this season might not end with the No. 1 seed, though many in 2A basketball are probably picking the Eagles to at least contend for the state title again if not win it all.
Elsewhere in 2A boys hoops, Utah Military Academy (3-4) checked in at No. 20 and St. Joseph (0-5) was No. 23 out of 24. Kanab (8-0) has the top spot.
In 3A boys, defending state champion Morgan High (5-2) is third behind unbeaten schools Manti and San Juan. The Morgan High girls team (2-5) is 13th out of 19 and the Layton Christian Academy girls team (8-1) is No. 6 in the 2A rankings.
St. Joseph (4-3) slots in at No. 11 in 2A and Utah Military (2-5) is 23rd out of 25 teams. The first rankings for 6A, 5A and 4A are scheduled to be released on Friday, Dec 27.