LAYTON — Last week, Layton High took its 2-7 record, its No. 22 seed in the 6A state playoffs and beat Weber 28-27 in overtime after previously losing 48-14 to the Warriors in the regular season.
One could say the Lancers were playing with house money. With nothing to lose.
They would agree.
They’re still playing with house money this week following last week’s big upset win over the Warriors, now turning their attention to another really good team that wears red: East.
Sometimes when a team is devoid of high expectations, and therefore pressure, it plays its best.
“I think that’s our situation, that’s where we’re at. We’re not expected to win, we weren’t expected to win last week, let’s just go out, have a bunch of fun, do the best we can and see how it goes,” head coach Tyler Gladwell said.
The new all-comers playoff format this year meant Layton qualified for the playoffs this year despite missing out on a top-four finish in Region 1.
There’s plenty of teams with losing records that have participated, are participating and will participate in this year’s state tournaments who simply don’t, or didn't, want their season to drag on for another game.
Layton was not one of them.
"We got our second chance, you know?" receiver Micah Parkinson said of how the team approached the Weber game. "We were making the most of what we had."
This year’s group of Layton seniors has gone through the roughest stretch of Lancers football since 1989-91 (4-25 record in three seasons). It didn't dampen the mood, though.
The 3-7 record hides just how close some games were. The Lancers trailed 21-17 going into the fourth quarter against Roy and lost 28-24.
They lost to Davis 21-14, beat Clearfield 43-7 and lost to Fremont 34-23 in a game that was a 21-16 FHS lead with under four minutes left.
Gladwell was impressed with how hard the Lancers played, even in the losses.
"I think just the idea that we were in the playoffs, we got to play in the playoffs, it was a pretty cool feeling for everybody to have and to look forward to," Gladwell said.
Since the start of 2017, LHS is 5-24 and didn’t have much to cheer about until last Friday when the Lancers flipped the script against Weber.
"Our defense was phenomenal. They played as good as they have all season and then, on the offensive side of things, we were just making plays," quarterback Tyler Reid said.
It helped that LHS had receiver Nate Atkinson and starting left tackle Mason Clark back in the lineup. Both missed the first game against Weber. It also helped that Weber quarterback Kohl Hogan left the game with an apparent injury in the second half.
Monday's practice was dark and chilly, and so was Tuesday's. The team's mood has been anything but.
"The players’ energy coming off a win — I mean it’s only our third time coming off a win this season — we’re excited to get back on the field and play," Reid said. "With us being excited, it rubs off on the coaches, the coaches are excited and everyone’s just ready to play.
“We knocked off a really good team last week, why not do it again?”
6A
(9) Pleasant Grove at (8) Syracuse, 7 p.m. (KMYU)
This will be a matchup of two very statistically balanced teams. Syracuse averages 209.7 passing yards and 190.9 rushing yards per game, most of which comes from quarterback Bridger Hamblin.
The Titans’ defense has forced 10 turnovers with eight sacks the last three games.
PG is also very balanced — 191.2 passing yards and 170.5 rushing yards per game — and the Vikings’ defense is very good at getting in the backfield.
(10) Roy at (7) American Fork, 4 p.m.
This could easily be a shootout, with Roy averaging 34.7 points and 429 yards per game on offense, and American Fork averaging 38.6 points and 426.3 yards per game.
The battle to watch is Roy’s offensive line versus AF’s front seven. The Royals have 27 rushing touchdowns and average 6.5 yards per carry, but the Cavemen are battle-tested from the best region in the state.
Roy's Izzy Gordon has rushed for 180-plus yards in three of the last four games.
(14) Fremont at (3) Bingham, 6 p.m.
Fremont is 4-9 all-time against Bingham, but the Silverwolves are 2-4 against the Miners in the playoffs.
FHS will see a lot of different looks from the Bingham offense: spread, I-formation, near formation, “pro-style,” etc.
Fremont is defensively strong up front, so the Silverwolves (60.5 tackles-for-loss, 15 sacks) will need another good game from the front seven in order to keep the Miners at bay.
(22) Layton at (6) East, 3:30 p.m.
The task is a little bit taller for Layton this week on the road at East (32.3 ppg offense, 16.6 ppg defense), but there is a blueprint to keeping the Leopards under 20 points, which they’ve been held under four times this year.
5A
(14) Bonneville at (3) Farmington, 4 p.m.
This is a rematch of Farmington’s 30-14 regular-season win at Bonneville, a game in which the Lakers forced a handful of turnovers, leaving the Phoenix to rue some missed chances in the red zone.
So what’s in store for the second rendition? The Lakers’ offense will need its best game of the year unless the defense forces another handful of turnovers and keeps Farmington under its season average of 30.9 points per game.
FHS defensive lineman Brayden Wilson still leads the team in tackles with 95, with 17 tackles-for-loss and 11 sacks among them.
(11) Lehi at (6) Woods Cross, 4 p.m.
There’s a good chance somebody scores 35 points in a losing effort. Woods Cross averages 27 points per game, Lehi averages 38.5.
The winner gets the Farmington/Bonneville winner in the quarterfinals next week.
(17) Bountiful at (1) Salem Hills, 4 p.m.
Bountiful has started to figure its offense out in the second half of the season. The first four games, BHS scored 59 points.
Since then, Bountiful has averaged 25.9 points per game with running back Jared McCann doing a lot of the heavy lifting.
4A
(12) Bear River at (5) Pine View
Bear River is 1-4 against Pine View, and this is the Bears’ first trip to St. George since a 26-25 loss at Dixie in 2016.
The Bears average 16.6 points per game.
Meanwhile, Pine View’s offense averages 45 points per game under the direction of quarterback Macloud Crowton (365.7 pass yards per game, 37 touchdowns) and offensive coordinator Gary Crowton, the former BYU head coach.
3A
(5) Morgan at (4) Manti
Morgan is 8-4 against Manti since 1970, including a 2-2 record in postseason play. The two schools were region rivals from 1989-96.
Manti’s games average just under 40 total points, so it's going to be crucial for Morgan to effectively use the possessions it gets.