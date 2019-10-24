SYRACUSE — The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines 'telepathy' as communication from one mind to another by extrasensory means.
Telepathy has never been proven, though instances of people thinking 'on the same wavelength' are common.
One such instance happened Friday, Sept. 13, during the Syracuse-Roy football game between the minds of Titans quarterback Bridger Hamblin and offensive coordinator Braden Hamblin, his older brother.
The situation was a 28-28 game in the first overtime period. Syracuse had the ball and faced a third-and-4. It was paramount the Titans scored a touchdown on the series.
Both Hamblins knew what play they wanted to run: a play-action rollout to the right where receiver Ty Burke ran a drag route from the left slot receiver position.
The Titans ran the play — out of a different formation, no less, something both Hamblins thought of — and scored a touchdown. They eventually won the game.
"We have the same kind of thought process and connection on that level," Bridger Hamblin said.
The Hamblins are in a unique situation this year. Braden, 28, is in his first year as offensive coordinator for the Titans. He calls plays for his brother Bridger, 17, who is in his senior year.
"I love every minute of it and him and I have a pretty close relationship. I've watched him play all growing up and I kind of know what are his strengths and the things he can bring to the team, and vice-versa," Braden Hamblin said.
It helps that Braden was also a dual-threat quarterback at Syracuse more than 10 years ago, then was previously the quarterbacks coach there before being named OC prior to this season. It also helps that he's been helping coach Bridger since little league football.
"We're the same size, too, so it's nice to have a mentor when you come off the field who knows exactly what to tell you," Bridger Hamblin said.
The familial connection is one of several reasons — a handful of experienced skill players, more intense workouts in the offseason, less players playing both ways, less injuries — for the Titans' breakout year on offense.
They're averaging 35 points per game, Bridger Hamblin has 35 total touchdowns — 19 passing and 16 rushing — and he leads Region 1 in rushing yards by a wide margin.
Syracuse won the Region 1 championship a season after finishing in fifth place and the Titans enter this year's 6A state playoffs as the No. 8 overall seed with a home game against Cyprus on Friday.
"I did think he was going to have an awesome season. What is he, top five in the state in touchdowns and things like that?" Braden Hamblin said.
"I probably couldn't have predicted that."
Maybe there's no telepathy between the two brothers after all, but who's really to say?
PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
6A
(25) Cyprus at (8) Syracuse, 4 p.m.
This is the first meeting between Syracuse and Cyprus. A Titans win would set them up with another home playoff game, something helped by Lone Peak having to forfeit all of its wins last week for using an ineligible player.
(23) Northridge at (10) Roy, 4 p.m.
Roy won the regular-season meeting 38-23. The Royals beat Northridge 13-7 in a play-in game in 1994, which is the only "postseason" history between the two teams. Knights quarterback Colby Browning has accounted for 2,326 total offensive yards and 15 touchdowns.
(22) Layton at (11) Weber, 4 p.m.
Weber and Layton have "postseason" history, that being a play-in game in 1991 that Weber won 7-0. The Warriors are looking for their third-straight season with a playoff victory. The Lancers haven't won a postseason game since 2008. Weber won the regular-season meeting 48-14.
(19) West at (14) Fremont, 4 p.m.
This is the first meeting between Fremont and West. The Silverwolves have won five of their last six games. Receiver Jaxon Whitney needs 84 yards to get to 1,000 for the season.
(17) Westlake at (16) Davis, 4 p.m.
Davis quarterback Chance Trujillo has quietly had a very good year throwing the ball. He has 1,437 passing yards with 12 touchdowns against just four interceptions. This is the first ever meeting between Davis and Westlake.
(26) Clearfield at (7) American Fork, 4 p.m.
This is Clearfield's first postseason appearance since 2007. The Falcons' only other meeting with American Fork since 1970 was a 1996 playoff game which they lost 39-20.
5A
(19) Spanish Fork at (14) Bonneville, 5 p.m.
In a year where many coaches in Region 5 and across the state thought Bonneville would struggle this year, the Lakers are hosting a first-round playoff game. Their big strength defensively is forcing turnovers: they have 16 interceptions and seven fumble recoveries.
(18) Box Elder at (15) Alta, 7 p.m.
The last time Box Elder and Alta faced off was in the 4A quarterfinals in 1983, a 34-13 Alta win. Box Elder senior receiver/linebacker Logan Holgate is one of maybe a handful of players across the state to lead a team in receptions (25), receiving yards (566), receiving touchdowns (9), tackles (94) and tackles-for-loss (13).
(21) Viewmont at (12) Orem, 5 p.m.
One quirk about the RPI ranking system is it puts a team like Orem, one of a handful of 5A state title favorites, as a No. 12 seed because the Tigers went 5-4 in the regular season and their RPI is "dragged" down by having lost to Corner Canyon, Bishop Gorman and Skyridge. If anything helps Viewmont, it's the fact the Vikings are 2-0 against Utah County teams in postseason games this decade.
(17) Bountiful at (16) Maple Mountain, 4 p.m.
The lights haven't worked on Bountiful High's scoreboard the last two home games, both of which have been wins. So, BHS has to hope its high-powered running game can be enough to beat Maple Mountain on the road without any home scoreboard juju.
NOTES
No. 3 seed Farmington and No. 6 Woods Cross have first-round byes. The Phoenix hosts the Bonneville/Spanish Fork winner in the second round while WX hosts the Lehi/Payson winner.
4A
(17) Ogden at (16) Logan, 5 p.m.
The last time Ogden beat Logan was in 2009. Logan leads the all-time series 41-26-4 since the schools' first meeting in 1920, according to prep football historian George Felt.
(21) Ben Lomond at (12) Bear River, 6 p.m.
Bear River has won the last eight games in the series. Ben Lomond was 0.0015 RPI points away from being the No. 20 seed and having to travel to Cedar High for the first round. Instead, the Scots have a much closer road trip.
3A/2A
(12) South Summit at (5) Morgan, 4 p.m.
Two weeks after beating South Summit 47-7 in region play, the teams duke it out again. Of course, the last time the two teams met, 12 South Summit players were suspended and two had been removed from the team after they were found to be vaping on the school bus, the Deseret News reported.
(12) Layton Christian at (5) Enterprise, 4 p.m.
This is only the third meeting between the two schools. Enterprise has a 2-1 series advantage. LCA hasn't won a playoff game since 2011.