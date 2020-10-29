For the first time since Weber High beat Davis 17-14 in the 1985 state championship game, the same two schools will face off in this year's prep football playoffs at 5 p.m. Friday at Weber High.
The Warriors (7-1) won 32-26 at Davis in the regular season and the playoff encounter is expected to be close again.
Davis (7-3) presents a three-headed offensive attack led by quarterback Chance Trujillo, running back Spencer Ferguson and receiver David Spjut.
Trujillo and Spjut were well-known to just about everyone. Ferguson, on the other hand, was a late bloomer in 2019 and has since torn defenses apart.
"Spencer’s the ultimate teammate, he gives credit to his offensive line and the position that (offensive coordinator Clay) Bayard has put him in. He’s a workhorse, he runs angry and with a great forward lean," Darts coach Mitch Arquette said.
Arquette said Ferguson has matured from last year and that his vision during running plays has improved a ton. Ferguson is second in the state in rushing with 1,629 yards, 20 touchdowns and is the only back to hit 100-plus yards against the Warriors this year.
To put it into perspective, Ferguson's 169 rushing yards during the teams' Oct. 2 meeting were more than any other team's total Weber has allowed.
Trujillo has 20 touchdowns against four interceptions (two picks were against Weber), and can pull the ball and run well.
Then there's Spjut.
"Every time our kicking game goes out, I hold my breath, please for all that is good and holy don’t kick it to David Spjut," Weber coach Jayson Anderson said.
Other teams haven't heeded that advice. Spjut has three punt return touchdowns this year and five in his career.
This doesn't include his 57 catches for 1,132 yards and 10 touchdowns this season.
Weber has the best scoring defense in Region 1 at 12.6 points per game while Davis has the best scoring offense at 39.4 ppg.
The Warriors don't rack up tons of turnovers or sacks, rather their strength is shown by other teams' inability to move the ball.
Teams average 3.3 yards per carry against Weber's defense and opposing quarterbacks have completed just 51.3% of passes against the Warriors, according to stats posted to MaxPreps.
One of the few exceptions was Davis, which put up 485 yards of offense on Weber.
The two teams meeting this early in the postseason is unusual when compared with past postseason brackets, but with the RPI seeding format, it's something that can be expected going forward.
"In an ideal world you wouldn’t have to see anybody in your region until the quarterfinals or something like that. It is what it is, you can’t complain about it," Anderson said.
Davis beat region foe Syracuse last week 48-17 and won't see a team from outside Region 1 unless they beat Weber to make it to next Friday's quarterfinal round, which will likely be at No. 3 Skyridge.
There's give and take with RPI.
The give: playoff brackets make considerations for stronger regions.
For example, Pleasant Grove is a No. 8 overall seed despite finishing fifth in the brutally tough Region 4. PG went 5-0 in non-region play against good 6A and 5A opposition.
Region 4's last-place team, Westlake, beat Hunter, a third-place team from Region 2, in the first round last week.
The take: a team might see a region opponent in the first or second round, which coaches have publicly and privately said puts a damper on the moment.
The counter-argument: it's the playoffs, and a playoff win is still a playoff win. Or as Arquette put it, "...if we want to complain about it, we got to get better."
West at Roy, 3 p.m.
Roy (8-1) hasn’t faced a team this big and physical this year, but the Royals have been outmatched plenty of times this season and won.
West (8-2), in the midst of its best season since 1996, is led by Oregon State commit senior Omario Fa’amoe and junior Dallas Vakalahi, a BYU and Colorado recruit, on the defensive line.
Alta at Bonneville, 4 p.m.
Alta (5-5) played tough against Skyridge, Orem and Lehi before teeing off for 601 yards of offense last week against Farmington.
Defensively, Bonneville (8-1) has to do two things: get to the quarterback and limit Alta receiver D’Andre Randolph.
Bonneville has 25 sacks among 53 tackles for loss in its nine games, so the pass rush is there, but the Lakers haven’t seen a receiver like Randolph yet, who has 1,173 yards on 51 catches with 14 touchdowns.
Ogden at Park City, 6 p.m.
Receiver Ozzy Norton leads the Tigers (7-4) group with 548 yards, but he also leads the team with seven interceptions.
Logan Shobe’s 1,647 rushing yards leads the state, but he’s only 18 yards ahead of Davis’ Spencer Ferguson.
Park City won the regular-season meeting 48-3. No matter the outcome, seven wins is the most in a season for Ogden since 1988.
Juan Diego at Morgan, 6 p.m.
This is a rematch of a 49-28 Morgan win on Oct. 2.
Quarterback Ryder Lish has been responsible for 21 touchdowns (11 passing, 10 rushing) for Morgan (6-2). Running back Tanner Belinski has 712 rushing yards.
Box Elder at Salem Hills, 4 p.m.
Box Elder (5-5), the northern-most 5A school, will meet one of the southern-most 5A schools, Salem Hills, for the first time in program history.
Gavin Hansen’s 10 sacks is the top mark in the classification.
Bear River at Green Canyon, 3 p.m.
Initially, this was supposed to be a televised Thursday afternoon kickoff until the UHSAA told Green Canyon it wasn’t allowed to host a playoff game on a Thursday.
When these two met in the regular season, GC scored on the last play of the game to beat the Bears (4-5), so there’s plenty of reason to think that 10th-seeded Bear River could win.
Bountiful at Skyline, 4 p.m.
It’s one thing facing a 7-1 Skyline team that averages 309.1 passing yards per game with 36 touchdowns against six interceptions.
Another thing: Skyline is 38-0 all-time in home playoff games, according to prep football historian George Felt.
But, Bountiful (7-4) has quietly won four straight and its offense is hitting another gear (39.3 points per game during that streak) after two months of up-and-down play.