NORTH LOGAN — No. 10 Bear River scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to complete a comeback win and avenge their Senior Night loss to No. 7 Green Canyon, eliminating the Wolves 32-28 on Friday evening in the second round of the 4A state football playoffs.
With Green Canyon (5-5) leading 28-19 and 8:21 left in the game, Kace Jones tossed a halfback pass to Garrison Marble that went for 38 yards and a touchdown. The Bears (5-5) went for two but were stopped.
On Green Canyon’s next drive, Marble picked off Wolves quarterback Jake Lundin and returned the interception to the BR 47.
On the next play, Bears quarterback Josh Payne scrambled to the left and dumped the ball off on a short pass to Gabe Dwaileebe. Dwaileebe broke several tackles on his way to the sideline, then cut back to the middle to turn the safety-valve pass into a 53-yard, game-winning touchdown with 2:55 left in the game.
Jones ran for a 1-yard score in the first quarter and a 55-yard touchdown just before halftime that gave Bear River a 19-7 lead at the break. Payne scored on a 4-yard keeper to put BR up 13-7 at the 5:57 mark in the second quarter.
Payne completed 6 of 8 attempts for 172 yards. Jones rushed for 197 yards to go with his two scores. Dwaileebe had three catches for 114 yards. Bear River outgained Green Canyon 438-423.
Bear River advances to the quarterfinals to face No. 2 Pine View on Nov. 6 in St. George.
MORGAN 28, JUAN DIEGO 7
MORGAN — Ryder Lish threw for two touchdowns and Tanner Stanley returned an interception 21 yards for a score as No. 2 Morgan downed No. 7 Juan Diego in the 3A quarterfinals.
Lish hit Gavin Turner with a 16-yard scoring strike to get Morgan (7-2) on the board. Tanner Belinski scored on a 35-yard run early in the third quarter and Lish connected with Jarron Savage for a 57-yard score at the 3:25 mark in the third.
Stanley’s interception return touchdown, 13 seconds after Savage’s score, put the Trojans up 28-0. Juan Diego (6-6) got on the board with a touchdown run early in the fourth quarter.
Lish rushed for 106 yards on 16 attempts and passed for 90 yards. Belinski added 101 yards on 11 rushes. Stanley had two interceptions. The Trojans held Juan Diego’s triple-option attack to 172 rushing yards and forced four turnovers.
Morgan has outscored its six 3A opponents 281-58 so far this season. The Trojans advance to face Region 13 foe and 6-seed Grantsville in a semifinal game scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Southern Utah University. Morgan beat Grantsville 35-0 on Oct. 14.
SKYLINE 38, BOUNTIFUL 31
SALT LAKE CITY — No. 10 Bountiful gave up 5 passing touchdowns in a back-and-forth loss at 7-seed Skyline in the 5A second round.
Corbin DuBois, Corbin Cottle and Mitch Mouldre each scored short rushing touchdowns for Bountiful. DuBois scored from 3 yards out to tie the game 7-7 in the first quarter.
Cottle scampered in from 4 yards out for a 14-14 second-quarter tie and Mouldre added a 2-yard dive in the third quarter to pull the Braves a 24-21 deficit near the end of the third quarter.
Boston Malmrose tossed a 22-yard touchdown pass to Brooks Fornelius to cut the Skyline (8-1) lead to 31-28 with 2:17 left in the game.
Bountiful ends the season with a 7-5 record.
SALEM HILLS 44, BOX ELDER 13
SALEM — Trevin Johnson scored on a 30-yard run to cut the score to 13-7, but 13-seed Box Elder would get no closer in a 5A second-round loss at No. 4 Salem Hills (8-2).
After the Johnson score, Box Elder gave up five consecutive touchdowns — four through the air — as Salem Hills took control. The Bees capped the scoring on a fourth-quarter Braylon Majors touchdown run.
Box Elder finished the year with a 5-6 mark.
PARK CITY 52, OGDEN 12
PARK CITY — No. 12 Ogden trailed 5-seed Park City 35-0 at the half in a 4A second-round loss.
Park City (9-2) led 52-0 when Ogden got on the board with a Logan Shobe touchdown run. Jaice Holt connected with Ozzy Norton for a 25-yard touchdown pass to cap the scoring. Shobe rushed for 165 yards and Holt passed for 140.
Ogden ends the season at 7-5.
VOLLEYBALL
Layton Christian’s playoff run as a No. 12 seed ended in the quarterfinals Thursday at the Sevier Valley Center in Richfield. No. 4 Duchesne handed LCA a straight-sets loss of 25-15, 25-14, 25-15 in the 2A state tournament.
LCA won two games in a pod at St. Joseph High last weekend to get to this point. The Eagles swept region foe Utah Military Academy before topping No. 5 St. Joseph in five sets, an upset after twice losing to the Jayhawks in the regular season.