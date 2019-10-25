PLAIN CITY — Mitch Stratford threw four touchdown passes — three to Justin Sagapolu — as 14-seed Fremont beat 19-seed West 35-10 in the first round of the 6A state football playoffs Friday.
Sagapolu’s scores came on tosses of 5, 15 and 19 yards. Brandon Baray caught a pass and raced 75 yards for Stratford’s other scoring strike. Brayden Clark returned a punt 65 yards to paydirt.
West (4-6) scored on an 80-yard run and a 28-yard field goal, both in the second quarter.
Fremont advances to play No. 3 Bingham on Friday, Nov. 1.
SYRACUSE 49, CYPRUS 7
SYRACUSE — No. 8 seed Syracuse took a 28-7 lead into halftime and outgained 25-seeded Cyprus (2-9) 491-177 on the way to a 6A first-round win.
Bridger Hamblin threw three touchdown passes for the Titans (8-2): two to Ty Burke and one to Sam Adams. Kavehi Fonua, Micaih Eteuati and Tre'Vaun Peoples each scored rushing touchdowns and Kobe Rusch returned an interception for a score.
The Titans will next host No. 9 Pleasant Grove.
WESTLAKE 35, DAVIS 14
KAYSVILLE — No. 17 seed Westlake took a 21-0 lead into halftime and won at No. 16 Davis in the 6A first round.
David Spjut scored both Darts (4-6) touchdowns, first catching a 35-yard Chance Trujillo touchdown pass with 10:50 left in the third quarter to cut the lead to 21-7. Then after a Westlake (3-8) score, Spjut returned the kickoff 93 yards for a score with 10:48 left in the game.
AMERICAN FORK 49, CLEARFIELD 3
AMERICAN FORK — No. 26 seed Clearfield managed a field goal in a 6A first-round loss at No. 7 American Fork.
Jarom Reed booted a 39-yard field goal for the Falcons (1-10).
BOUNTIFUL 28, MAPLE MOUNTAIN 18
SPANISH FORK — Jared McCann rushed for 277 yards and four touchdowns as 17-seed Bountiful grabbed a 5A first-round road win at No. 16 Maple Mountain.
McCann scored on a 3-yard run and an 80-yard sprint in the first half to give Bountiful (5-6) a 14-7 lead.
McCann scored from 33 yards out to put Bountiful up 21-10 with 10:13 left in the game. After Maple Mountain (5-6) scored a passing touchdown and a 2-point conversion to cut the Braves’ lead to 21-18, McCann sealed the win with a 51-yard scoring run.
The Braves travel to face No. 1 Salem Hills in the second round.
ALTA 27, BOX ELDER 21
SANDY — Nate Wheatley scored two touchdowns but 18-seed Box Elder fell at 15-seed Alta (4-4) in the 5A first round.
Parker Buchanan hit Wheatley from 21 yards out to pull the Bees (3-7) to a 7-7 tie in the second quarter. Then Wheatley broke off an 80-yard run to cut the Alta lead to 21-14 in the third quarter. Logan Holgate caught a 45-yard Buchanan scoring strike with 5:29 left in the game for the final margin.
OREM 66, VIEWMONT 6
OREM — No. 21 seed Viewmont (3-8) was outmatched in a 5A first-round loss at No. 12 Orem.
Orem (6-4) led 56-0 at the half and pushed that lead to 66-0 before Cole Brown scored on a 8-yard scamper with 6:39 left in the game for Viewmont (3-8).
BEAR RIVER 31, BEN LOMOND 0
GARLAND — Chance Udy scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns as 12-seed Bear River shut out 21-seed Ben Lomond (1-10) in the 4A first round.
Bear River (5-6) led 3-0 after three quarters. Udy scored on runs of 2 and 35 yards, Colt Lish caught a Ren Fonnesbeck 27-yard pass and Derek Dean capped the scoring on a 5-yard scamper, all in the fourth quarter.
Bear River next travels to play No. 5 Pine View (7-2) on Friday in St. George.
LOGAN 62, OGDEN 27
LOGAN — Cooper Crabtree returned a kickoff 82 yards to start a 20-7 run for 17-seed Ogden, but the Tigers were in too deep a hole, trailing 16-seed Logan 55-7 when the streak began.
Logan Shobe scored on a 12-yard run to get Ogden (3-8) on the board in the second quarter, but Logan (3-7) scored three straight touchdowns to take a 48-7 halftime lead. Crabtree caught a 27-yard Ammon Bergeson scoring pass and Chase Butler scored on a 5-yard run to cap the scoring for Ogden.
MORGAN 42, SOUTH SUMMIT 0
MORGAN — Porter Giles rushed for two scores and caught a Carter Thackeray touchdown pass to lead 5-seed Morgan past 12-seed South Summit (3-7) in a 3A first-round game.
The Trojans (9-1) got on the board first on a safety when a South Summit punt bounced backward off a lineman and went out of the end zone. Thackeray tossed a scoring strike to Treyson Jones. Trevor Jarrett and Jakob Burt each added rushing touchdowns, with Burt’s score coming on a 55-yard gallop.
Thackeray passed 17 of 29 for 222 yards. Morgan plays Friday at 4-seed Manti in the second round.
ENTERPRISE 50, LAYTON CHRISTIAN 0
ENTERPRISE — No.12 seed Layton Christian (2-7) fell behind 44-0 at the half and threw five interceptions in a 2A first-round loss at No. 5 Enterprise (6-5).