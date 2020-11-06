LEHI — On Aug. 13, Davis and Herriman played 2020's first high school football game in the country.
Nearly three months and a wild season later, the Darts were still alive when the calendar turned to November and faced No. 3 Skyridge in the 6A state quarterfinals.
But to make a deep playoff run in the current landscape of 6A Utah high school football, a team must venture to Utah County and Region 4, where the No. 11 Darts’ season ended Friday with a 42-10 loss at the hands of the Falcons.
“It’s hard, just like, it being the end of the road. I’d say we definitely had a chance in the game, we all just made mistakes, didn’t get those inches, those little inches that we needed the whole game,” Davis receiver David Spjut said.
The way things started, Davis (8-4) was in danger of being too far behind way too early to mount a comeback.
Skyridge converted three third downs on its first drive and got into the red zone before Austin Frasure recovered a fumble and stopped the danger.
The Falcons were back in almost no time at all and scored when quarterback McCae Hilstead found Jack Hadfield in the back corner of the end zone on fourth-and-17.
Davis punted on its next drive and Skyridge made it 14-0 in just five plays with a short TD run from Jeter Fenton. The Darts' response came when Trujillo hit Spjut for a short pass on fourth-and-1, and Spjut took it for a 43-yard touchdown to cut the lead to 14-7.
The Davis defense, helped by a sack from Taetan Stilson, forced Skyridge into third-and-long situations the next two drives.
Jackson Leaver gave Davis a jolt heading into halftime when he nailed a 52-yard field goal as time expired, making it 14-10.
“Coming into this game, the main thing was like we’ve got nothing to lose. We’re underdogs, just play loose and do our thing. Once we went into halftime, we’re like, yo, let’s do this thing we can definitely win this game,” Spjut said.
Davis fell behind 21-10 in the third and Trujillo was picked off on the first play of the next series, but the defense held and forced a punt.
Trujillo scrambled and threw to Spjut for a 44-yard catch to put the Darts in the red zone, this after penalty-prone Skyridge muffed a punt and essentially gave Davis a 39-yard gain.
But after first-and-goal at the Skyridge 8, Davis was held at the 1-yard line on third and fourth downs. Skyridge methodically drove down the field, went up 28-10 on a Fenton touchdown run and will meet region foe Lone Peak in next week’s semifinals.
There may yet be some things to keep an eye on with the Davis football team this winter. Spjut has two scholarship offers, from Montana State and Southern Utah, and could get more before signing day.
Running back Spencer Ferguson finished the season with 1,692 rushing yards and started attracting college interest after the season opener.
Over two years as a starter, Trujillo finished with 35 touchdown passes against 10 interceptions and could also end up on a college team.
MORGAN 28, GRANTSVILLE 0
CEDAR CITY — Ryder Lish ran for three touchdowns and Tanner Stanley returned an interception for a touchdown as No. 2 Morgan blanked No. 6 Grantsville for the second time in three weeks to book its ticket to the 3A championship game.
Lish scored in the second quarter, a 43-yard run in the third, and another rushing score as the third-quarter clock expired. Stanley picked off the Grantsville quarterback and returned the ball 60 yards in the fourth quarter.
Lish ran for 80 yards on 20 rushes, and completed 4 of his 9 passing attempts for 75 yards and one interception. Tanner Belenski had 18 carries for 76 yards and Gavin Turner had one catch for 39 yards.
The Trojan defense held Grantsville to 127 total yards and an eye-popping negative-2 rushing yards. Morgan has outscored its seven 3A opponents 309-58 this season.
Morgan (8-2) will face No. 1 Juab in the 3A title game at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Dixie State University. It’s a rematch of the 2019 3A title game, which Morgan won 8-0.
PINE VIEW 49, BEAR RIVER 7
ST. GEORGE — Kace Jones scored on a 3-yard run to pull No. 10 Bear River to within 14-7 with 4:56 left in the first half, then No. 2 Pine View responded with three touchdowns before the break to take a 35-7 halftime lead in the 4A quarterfinals.
Bear River (5-6) forced four turnovers but gave the ball away six times. The Bears gave up 339 total yards, 228 through the air.