WASHINGTON TERRACE — When a late-arriving Bonneville crowd filed in following the school's girls soccer final match in Sandy, most of the firework display on the football field had already happened.
Bonneville tallied two touchdowns in the first five minutes, then turned things over to an opportunistic defense, which garnered three fumbles and a pass interception to hold off Spanish Fork on Friday.
The No. 14 seed Lakers advanced in the opening round of the state 5A playoffs with a 14-9 victory over No. 19 Spanish Fork in a grandiose gridiron grinder.
Bosten Baur returned an early SF fumble 72 yards to the house just 4:59 into the game for the Lakers’ second score, which was all they needed to put this one in the win column.
“No. 40 (Aaron Johnson), stripped the ball, so I saw the loose ball, hopped on it and just ran,” Baur said. “Tried to outrun everybody, they were on my tail; that’s why I was swerving left and right because I knew they were coming.”
Four forced turnovers continues a trend as the Lakers have now totaled 10 fumble recoveries and 17 interceptions.
“We played really strong, we played as a unit, we just had a heck of a game ... hit hard, gang tackled,” Baur said. “They were moving the ball around, so we were chopping at it; that’s what our coaches tell us, always swing for that ball no matter what.”
Bonneville (6-4) opened with the pair of quick-strike touchdowns, first when Kord Shaw capped a four-play drive by sweeping around left end and racing 39 yards to paydirt with only 1:30 off the clock.
Baur scooped up the Spanish Fork fumble on the Dons’ initial possession and outdistanced would-be tacklers, giving the Lakers a 14-0 edge at the 7:01 mark of the first quarter.
After a 28-yard Spanish Fork field goal late in the first period, defense ruled deep into the third quarter as all drives ended on downs or punts before the Lakers recovered a fumble at the Don 16 with 2:39 left in the third.
But a bad snap squashed that opportunity to score, without even a field goal try.
Jordan Citte wrapped up the turnover parade with an interception midway through the fourth frame, setting up a first down at the Spanish Fork 28, but the Lakers punted again.
“That’s something we’re going to have to review; get back to the basics at little bit and see what’s firing for us on offense,” Bonneville coach Jantz Afuvai said. “We’re going to have to score some points if we’re going to sustain a state run.
“I’m happy our defense was able to make the adjustments and then we need to get the ball into the hands of guys who can score some touchdowns.”
Spanish Fork (4-7) found the end zone on a Hail Mary the last play of the game for the final margin as the clock touched triple zeros.
Bonneville next travels to play No. 3 seed Farmington (8-1) on Friday, Nov. 1. Farmington won the teams' region matchup 30-14.