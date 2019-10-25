ROY — According to quarterback Jaxson Dart, film study told Roy it would face a lot of cover-three defense against Northridge in the first round of the 6A football playoffs Friday.
Roy's game plan to counter often with a pass play known as "four verts" paid fast, repeated dividends. Jaxson Dart threw for 244 yards and three touchdowns in the first quarter, Izzy Gordon racked up 191 rushing yards and the Royals outlasted a dynamic Northridge offensive attack for a 45-27 victory at Roy High School.
"Izzy did a great job in the run game, so they were worried about that," receiver Cade Harris said. "Once they were worried about that, we just threw behind them."
Harris ran over, around and through the Northridge defense to the tune of 200 receiving yards. After a Gordon 7-yard touchdown run put No. 10 seed Roy up 7-0, Dart hit Harris up the hashmarks on a vertical route about 25 yards in the air, the rest on the ground, as Harris dashed for a 91-yard touchdown and a 14-0 lead.
Dart capped his big quarter by lofting a ball over the defense to Parker Kingston on a corner route to the end zone. That 29-yard score put Roy up 21-7 after the first quarter.
Seniors Colby Browning and Andres Esparza weren't about to let No. 23 seed Northridge (2-8) get on the wrong end of a blowout typical of first-round playoff games, though.
Esparza rushed for a 63-yard touchdown in the first quarter and the quarterback Browning threw a 50-yard TD to Esparza on the first play of the second quarter to make it 21-14.
"He's a stud. I love him, he came out of nowhere this year for us and stepped up big time." Browning said of Esparza. "We just had a lot of heart ... we knew we were going to be underdogs in every game but we did our best and gave it all we got."
Northridge recovered an onside kick after the big pass play, trying to wrest momentum in the high-scoring affair. But Harris stepped in front of a Browning pass three plays later, an interception that gave Roy (7-3) a short field.
In the ensuing drive, Gordon converted a fourth-and-1 at the Northridge 28, then ran the final 28 yards on the next play for a 28-14 Roy lead.
Browning countered with a 1-yard scoring dive for Northridge. Roy answered by driving 60 yards to the Northridge 22, but Esparza picked off Dart on a long throw to the end zone.
The Knights couldn't capitalize on that turnover — Roy finished the half with a Britton Watts 45-yard field goal and a 31-21 lead — or on the fact that they opened the second half with the ball.
The Royals held Northridge to a three-and-out to open the second half thanks to a sack from Carson Hill, then turned a short field around quickly, ending when Gordon ran in from 9 yards out for a 38-21 lead.
Dart connected with Harris on a 3-yard score for a 45-21 lead in the fourth, then Browning threw a 9-yard TD pass to Zack Benzley with 1:29 left for the final margin.
Gordon's big day on the ground felt like a crescendo to his long road back from a broken foot suffered early in the 2018 season.
"I was really considering quitting football at one point," the junior back said. A complicated recovery meant he still wasn't 100% to start this season. "To be able to come out here ... especially in front of our home crowd, it was really cool."
Roy advances to play at No. 7 seed American Fork (7-4), who beat Clearfield 49-3 on Friday. That game is set for Friday, Nov. 1.
"AF is a different monster so we've got to have a great practice week. We'll be prepared for them ... it's going to be a shootout, we'll be ready for it," Dart said.