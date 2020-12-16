The Division I football early signing period began Wednesday and two area high school football players put pen to paper on their college choices. The early signing period ends Friday, with Feb. 3, 2021, being National Signing Day for the standard signing period.
DAVID SPJUT, DAVIS
Davis High standout David Spjut will suit up for Southern Utah, the school announced. Spjut reported offers from SUU, Montana State, Valparaiso, Black Hills State, Adams State and La Verne.
The receiver and kick-returning star said the recruiting process with SUU was very welcoming and the school was open to him serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which he said he plans to do once he graduates in the spring.
“I want to always work extra hours with coaches and they bought into being able to do that. I know in the past SUU has utilized their slot position a lot, so just being able to be a big part in the offense was big to me,” Spjut said.
This season, Spjut led Region 1 with 72 receptions for 1,444 yards and 11 receiving touchdowns. He made his name known two years ago in the state playoffs by returning a kickoff for a touchdown that spurred the Darts to a road playoff win.
Opposing teams still kicked and punted to him in 2019 and 2020, despite the threat he posed. For his career, Spjut returned five punts (three in 2020 alone) and two kickoffs for touchdowns, gaining 1,721 total return yards from 2018-2020.
The three punt return TDs in a season is tied for fourth-most in Utah, according to the UHSAA record book.
RYKER KEELE, MORGAN
BYU football has been a mainstay of Ryker Keele’s life since long before he was born.
“I’ve gone to BYU games since I can remember; I was born in my dad’s last year (playing at BYU) and we have pictures of me wearing my dad’s stuff,” the offensive lineman said.
Keele’s father Ryan played offensive line at BYU in 2001-02 and his uncle, Eddie Keele, played O-line at BYU from 2003-06. BYU football isn’t just a mainstay in Ryker’s life, it’s kind of a family thing, he said.
In two years, Ryker plans on suiting up for BYU himself. Keele, a four-year starting offensive lineman at Morgan High, accepted a preferred walk-on offer with the Cougars, he announced.
Over the last four seasons, Keele has been one of the most important players for Morgan, which has been at or near the top of the 3A classification. The Trojans won region titles in 2017, 2018 and 2020, and won the state championship in 2019 after a 22-year drought. They finished as state runner-ups in 2017 and 2020, as well.
This year, the Trojans ran a read-option offense to rousing success with quarterback Ryder Lish and running back Tanner Belinski at the controls.
In an interview before this year’s state championship game, MHS head coach Jared Barlow said the team’s offensive line deserved a ton of credit this season for how they played.
Keele started as a freshman at right tackle and played virtually every spot on the offensive line in four years, and also played defensive line occasionally.