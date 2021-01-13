Mikayla Colohan, a Davis High and BYU alumnus, was drafted by the Orlando Pride of the National Women's Soccer League on Wednesday during the league's 2021 draft.
The Pride picked Colohan in the second round with the 14th overall pick. Colohan was part of the Darts' three-straight state championships in girls soccer from 2014-16; she holds the state record for single-season assists with 35, according to the UHSAA record book.
Colohan played midfielder at BYU from 2017-20. In three complete seasons (the 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19), Colohan played in 50 games, starting 48, and tallied a career total of 23 goals and 15 assists.
During the Cougars' nationally ranked season in 2019 when they made a run to the NCAA quarterfinals, Colohan put up 15 goals and five assists in 22 matches.
BOYS BASKETBALL
BEN LOMOND 49, OGDEN 20
OGDEN — Ben Lomond High boys basketball used a monstrous 30-2 run in the second half that lasted until the 2:53 mark of the fourth quarter to stifle Ogden 49-20 on Wednesday night at home.
Ben Lomond led 15-11 at halftime; the Scots stalled on offense for a couple minutes midway through the second quarter.
The Scots came out of halftime in an extended 2-3 zone defense that forced numerous turnovers that were converted into baskets at the other end.
Preston Williams led the Scots (3-10, 1-2 Region 10) with 12 points and Caleb Alexander scored nine.
Austin Johnson led Ogden (2-6, 0-2) with seven points, all in the fourth quarter.
BONNEVILLE 54, BOUNTIFUL 47
BOUNTIFUL — Bonneville used an 18-8 fourth quarter to overturn a 39-36 deficit and beat Bountiful in the teams’ Region 5 opener.
Carson Jones led the Lakers (7-3, 1-0 Region 5) with 17 points, Matt Tesch had seven of his 13 points in the fourth quarter and Luke Dixon added 10 points on three 3-pointers.
Bountiful’s (6-8, 0-1) Trevin Ostler led all scorers with 18 points. Rob Whaley scored 14 points with a 6-of-6 mark from the foul line; Bountiful as a team shot 12 of 13 from the free-throw line.
BOX ELDER 61, VIEWMONT 53
BRIGHAM CITY — A 20-11 third quarter advantage helped Box Elder take control of its region opener.
Reggie Greer led a trio of Bees (2-9, 1-0 Region 5) with 13 points, Mathew Low scored 12 points and Parker Buchanan had 11 with nine rebounds.
Viewmont’s (6-7, 0-1) Brash Emery led all scorers with 19 points and John Barnes scored 14.
FARMINGTON 76, WOODS CROSS 47
WOODS CROSS — Collin Chandler scored 22 points and Truman Hendry scored 21 as Farmington (7-6, 1-0 Region 5) raced past Woods Cross (7-4, 0-1). WXHS stats weren’t reported.
SCORES, STATS NOT REPORTED
Morgan 63, Judge Memorial 57