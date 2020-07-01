Former Weber High golfer Connor Howe has joined the field this week at the Korn Ferry Tour’s TPC Colorado Championship in Berthoud, Colorado, thanks to a blistering back nine in a qualifying round Monday.
In Monday’s round in Brighton, Colorado, Howe — who just finished his sophomore season at Georgia Tech — shot 8-under, which included five birdies and an eagle on the back nine. He then won a playoff to put him in the field for the Korn Ferry Tour event.
Wednesday, Howe teed off with the pros at Heron Lakes in Berthoud, one of the longest golf courses in the country.
Howe began his round on the back nine and played well — starting his round with four pars, including on the 773-yard hole 13 — until a double-bogey on the 17th. He birdied the first hole (the 10th of his round) and finished at 7-over.
After nearly winning the tour’s Utah Championship in Farmington last week after joining the field through a sponsor exemption, new Davis High boys golf coach Daniel Summerhays delayed retirement for another week to play in Colorado. His top finish last week earned him a spot in this week’s event.
Summerhays is tied for 12th at 3-under after the first round and is four shots off the lead. Starting on the back nine, he bogeyed the 14th hole before scoring birdie on the 15th. He was 4-under in his final 13 holes.
Former Fremont High and BYU golfer Patrick Fishburn shot 2-under and is tied for 26th.