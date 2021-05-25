DRAPER — Not many expected that a soccer team that went 5-13 in the regular season, lost its last two regular-season games by a combined 15-0 and got seeded No. 21 in the state tournament would get to the semifinals.
Soccer is a funny sport in that way because that’s where the No. 21 Fremont High boys found themselves Monday, playing at Juan Diego High with Lone Peak and the jagged Wasatch Front providing a particularly prominent backdrop.
“It was a great ride. Nobody expected us to be here. I think even some of our own fans didn’t expect us to be here,” Fremont coach Fred Smith said.
The four-game jaunt for the Cinderella Silverwolves through the playoffs ended Monday at the hands of county rival Weber in a 3-0 defeat against a team Smith called “really good.”
But as for the playoff run, it came after an 8-0 loss to Davis and a 7-0 loss to the Warriors in Fremont’s final two regular-season games.
What followed was maybe the most impressive playoff run by a lower seed since the switch to the RPI playoff system in Utah: Fremont went to No. 12 Lone Peak and won in a penalty shootout, then beat No. 5 Westlake on the road, and beat No. 4 Davis 2-1 in the quarterfinals as payback for the mercy rule loss.
Smith said the team “flipped a switch” in the playoffs. And he’s not sure why, but he’s glad it happened.
“Honestly, I’m very proud of this team. They just flipped a switch and realized hard work and trust and all that is really what wins games. All the skill in the world will help you and aid you in that, but it’s the hard work and effort,” Smith said.
If not for the RPI system, the No. 21 Silverwolves wouldn’t have sniffed the playoffs in the old system.
Double-digit seeds playing in state semifinals aren’t unheard of, but that’s mostly happened in the 4A classification and the aforementioned double-digit seeds are somewhere around 10, 11 and 12. Not 21.
“We’ve hit a lot of obstacles with injuries and all sorts of things and this is a young team, and so they’re just starting to learn how to play together,” Smith said.
Fremont didn’t play like an 8-13 team on Monday. The Silverwolves actually had the first chance of the game and pressured Weber on the ball a lot in the opening 10 minutes of the game.
Both Weber coach Jan Swift and senior midfielder Colby Lee said it was the best Fremont’s played against them all season. Eventually, the Warriors did what they’ve done to every team this year, and that’s win.
Two goals in the first half and one more in the second sent Fremont home, but not without some fun memories.
“It was a fun journey. I was hoping that maybe, you know, Disney would make a movie if we won the championship, but that’s for another day,” Smith said.