Friday morning, the Utah High School Activities Association released its first Rating Percentage Index (RPI) ratings for girls and boys basketball in the 6A, 5A and 4A classifications.
Spots 1, 2 and 3 in the 6A boys category looks like this: Fremont, Davis, Layton.
That’s what happens when the teams are a combined 24-0 heading out of Christmas break.
Weber High (5-3) checked in at No. 9 and Roy (3-4) was 16th, meaning if the playoffs started today, the Royals would be hosting a playoff game.
Syracuse (20), Northridge (24) and Clearfield (25) rounded out the rest of Region 1’s ratings.
In 5A boys, Woods Cross (6-2) and Box Elder (6-2) checked in at Nos. 4 and 5, respectively.
Farmington (14), Bountiful (19), Bonneville (22) and Viewmont (23) rounded out the rest of the Region 5 contingent. Maple Mountain landed the top spot in 5A.
Farmington has a 7-4 record but is ranked 14th because the Phoenix has the third-lowest adjusted opponent win percentage at .411, according to the rankings.
In 4A, Bear River is No. 7, Ben Lomond is No. 18 and Ogden is No. 19. Sky View took the top spot in the first 4A rankings.
On the girls side, Fremont (7-2) was ranked No. 2 in the first 6A rankings with Davis (7-0) at No. 8 and Syracuse (7-1) at No. 9.
The Titans have the second-worst adjusted win percentage (this loosely translates to strength of schedule) at .342, with only Davis’ .214 a lower rating in that category.
But, Syracuse’s opponents have played tough schedules — that factors into the rating as something called opponents’ opponents win percentage.
The Titans’ foes have played the second-toughest combined schedule, coming in at an adjusted win percentage of .602.
Roy is 14th, Layton 15th, Northridge 19th, Clearfield 20th and Weber is 25th out of 26 6A girls teams.
In 5A girls, Farmington (7-1) is second, with region rival Woods Cross at fifth. Viewmont is 10th, Bonneville 13th, Box Elder 17th and Bountiful 20th out of 29.
In 4A, Bear River is 10th, Ogden is 16th (the Tigers would host a playoff game if the season ended today) and Ben Lomond is 21st out of 21 teams.
First-round state tournament basketball games begin Feb. 18-19 for 6A-4A boys and girls, with the first two rounds of games being contested at home sites.
From the quarterfinals on, the 6A and 5A state tournaments for both boys and girls will be played at the University of Utah’s Huntsman Center starting Tuesday, Feb. 25.
The 4A state tournaments will be played at Weber State from Feb. 27-29.
In 6A, the top six seeded teams receive a first-round bye and their first game will be the second round of the playoffs. In 5A, the top three teams get a bye.
In 4A, the top 11 teams get a first-round bye, meaning there’s only five first-round playoff games in 4A.