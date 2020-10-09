KAYSVILLE — The traditionally friendly confines of Davis High School haven’t been so congenial to the Darts over the past month.
Two consecutive down-to-the-wire agonizing home losses to Region 1 leaders Roy and Weber forced Davis to crane its neck upward in the standings.
Unfortunately for the Darts, the regular-season finale followed the same pattern. Davis squandered another lead in the closing minutes as Fremont fought back for a 30-26 win on a 1-yard Hayden Hall touchdown run with 16 seconds left.
“We’ve got to give it everything we’ve got,” Fremont junior Kyler Kotter said. “Our seniors, they’re working their (butts) off out there. They’re working their hardest and we’re doing it for them.
“Everything came together tonight and that was our plan. Our plan was to reach our peak tonight and show our full potential and I think we did that today. We’ve faced adversity in the past with our last few losses. We know how to handle it and we did.”
A tepid first half gave way to an offensive outburst in the third and fourth periods.
Following a scoreless first quarter, Fremont (4-5, 4-2 Region 1) struck 26 seconds into the second period when sophomore Dax Iverson drilled a 48-yard field goal with plenty of room to spare, putting the Silverwolves up 3-0.
After exchanging punts, Davis (6-3, 4-3) went to work. Starting at its own 15, the Darts embarked on an 85-yard drive that was highlighted by a 37-yard Owen Murdock reception.
From there, Spencer Ferguson — the state leader in rushing touchdowns and yards — took over. He capped the drive with his 15th touchdown of the season, going into the end zone standing up from the 4 with 1:32 left in the half.
The lead was short-lived, however. On the ensuing kickoff, Kotter hauled the ball in at the 2 and was still on his feet 98 yards later in the end zone. A botched extra point made the tally 9-7 for Fremont at halftime.
The Darts wasted little time wrestling control of the game in the third stanza. Quarterback Chance Trujillo led a 90-yard scoring drive that culminated in a 52-yard scoring toss to David Spjut. Spjut bullied his way through at least three Fremont defenders over the final 15 yards before finding the end zone.
Davis advanced its lead to 20-9 on its next possession midway through the quarter on a 12-yard Ferguson touchdown run.
Fremont then dug into its bag of tricks to get back in the game. With a first down at the Davis 30, the Silverwolves ran a reverse, then the ball was tossed back to quarterback Cannon Kofford who found a streaking Tage Bingham for a touchdown.
Early in the fourth quarter, the Darts botched a rollout punt from their own 29, which was blocked, to give Fremont the ball at the Davis 21. Once again, Fremont used some deception with the ball on the Dart seven. A halfback sweep to Kotter turned into a Kotter-to-Jaxson McFarland touchdown pass to put Fremont up 23-20.
“We put them in practice this week,” Kotter said of the pair of trick plays, including his first-ever touchdown pass. “(Davis) is a great team; you’ve got to have some stuff in your back pocket and fortunately we were able to use them. That was fun.”
Despite what must have felt like Groundhog Day to the Darts, to their credit, they punched right back, taking the lead again at 26-23 with 3:37 to play on another Ferguson touchdown scamper, as he went in untouched from the 9.
But Kofford led the Silverwolves straight down the field for the winning touchdown, including a 20-yard completion to Hall on third-and-19 from the Davis 40. Fremont burned most of the clock before Hall barely broke the plane of the goal line in the final seconds.
Kofford threw 20 of 28 for 267 yards for Fremont. Seven of those completions went to Bingham for 118 yards and five more to Hall for 85 yards.
Ferguson rushed for 156 yards on 25 carries for Davis. Trujillo was 16 of 28 for 241 yards, throwing to Murdock seven times for 109 yards and four times to Spjut for 94 yards.
The Silverwolves wrap things up by hosting Farmington in a non-league contest next Wednesday.