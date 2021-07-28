PLAIN CITY — Rain fell briefly from the sky one day in western Weber County just as the Fremont High football players were finishing up with practice earlier this summer.
It was a welcome sight amid Utah’s drought even if the raindrops were fleeting and forgotten a few minutes later.
The other drought that the blue-and-white Silverwolves are feeling is that of trophies, specifically in Region 1, which they haven’t won since 2016. That might change this year.
“This is the best chance we’ve had to win region; we have all the experience, we’re stacked in a lot of positions, so the main goal is win region,” junior linebacker Christian Blanch said.
Blanch is one of eight returning starters on defense to go with seven returners on offense from last year’s 5-5 team that, like the teams in 2019, 2018 and 2017, was one win away from sharing a region championship.
It adds an extra layer of excitement when a team returns its 2,310-yard quarterback, its two leading rushers, its leading receiver and its four leading tacklers.
“This group has, every day in the offseason, been really really fun to have around. They’re highly committed, dedicated, they work hard and when you have as many guys coming back, we’re a little bit more advanced in our teaching and stuff,” head coach Ross Arnold said.
There are some caveats to the optimism.
First, the offense is brand-new with a new offensive coordinator, Clay Bayard, who was Davis’ OC last season — the Darts set dozens of school records for offense last season — and switched places with Scott Peery, former Fremont OC, when Peery took the Davis head coaching job in December.
Second, the defense has allowed 20-plus points per game each of the last four seasons. So even though there’s experience on defense, there’s a lot of work to do.
The other thing in the crosshairs of the coaching staff is the mistakes, the one turnover here, the bad penalty there, the missed assignment and things like that which have popped up at bad times for Fremont.
“We gotta quit being our own worst enemy. What’s cost us wins in our region has been lack of execution, penalties, being behind the sticks on offense, picking up 15 yards on defense, little mistakes that have cost us, a play here, a play there,” Arnold said.
That said, Fremont is still one of the most experienced teams in the region. Blanch said the team is loads stronger in the weight room.
And there is, of course, some extra desire.
Remember last season, Fremont had a desirable home playoff matchup in the first round against Copper Hills only to have too many positive COVID-19 tests and have its season end a week early.
“We all met behind our locker room and they just told us that’s what was happening. That was a sad day; we all walked out here on to the field and that was it,” quarterback Cannon Koford said.
That day, which ironically was cloudy, saw several stone-faced football players stand on the field, sit on the field and stare.
One sat in the stands long after the nearby soccer practice was over and stared off in the distance.
“I feel like because of that we’re all coming in with a better attitude and more of like a ‘go after it,’ ‘we want it more’ this year because of that, you know?” Blanch said.
This all puts the Silverwolves in a desirable position in July, certainly, but the games don’t count until August. Hence the stress to focus on the first game against Skyridge.
“First off, we want to go and compete against Skyridge. We work as hard as we can, get a win and, whatever happens, we take that into the season. We just gotta play the way we know how,” Koford said.
By year’s end, Koford said the goal is to walk onto the field at Weber High on Oct. 14 with a Region 1 championship at stake.
There’s loads to do beforehand and the team knows it, but the Silverwolves know they’re in a good spot.
WHAT’S NEW
Offensive coordinator Clay Bayard went to Fremont from Davis when DHS hired Fremont OC Scott Peery to be its head coach. And in another Davis-to-Fremont coaching move, former DHS head coach Mitch Arquette is coaching the offensive line at Fremont this year.
QUOTABLE
So what do all the returning starters do for Fremont?
“Well, nothing,” head coach Russ Arnold said. “It doesn’t get us any points on the scoreboard before we play.”
But, Arnold added, “it puts us at an opportunity to hopefully not make mistakes that we made before that were due to inexperience, hopefully it brings us leadership, guys that have been there and know what to expect, and maybe hunger, being that we were once again one game behind from winning a region title.”
FACTS AND FIGURES
2020 season: 5-5, 4-2 Region 1. Fremont’s season ended when the team had too many positive COVID-19 tests and went into quarantine ahead of a scheduled home playoff game against Copper Hills.
2021 strength of schedule: 51-54 (.486). FHS has a tough start with Skyridge and Roy, plus an interesting nonregion game against Lehi in the middle of the region campaign.
Players to watch: Hayden Hall (WR/DB), Cannon Koford (QB), Christian Blanch (LB), Dakota Argyle (WR/LB), Kyler Kotter (RB), Cutler Warren (LB), Dax Iverson (K)
Returning starters: 7 offense, 8 defense
Strength/weakness: Experience/Familiarity with offense
NOTES
Koford is the leading returning passer in Region 1, having thrown for 2,310 yards with 16 touchdowns against five interceptions in 2020.
Hayden Hall, a receiver/safety that Arnold said the team will move all around the field, is the leading returning receiver in the region with 719 yards and nine scores last year.
The Silverwolves will play Skyridge for the first time in school history. That game is Thursday, Aug. 12, on KJZZ — technically a 7:07 p.m. kickoff because of TV — which also marks the earliest start to the Utah prep football season ever.
FHS has lost its last six rivalry games against Weber and Roy dating back to 2016 when the Silverwolves last beat Weber, 43-23. The Roy losing streak is up to seven games, the last six of which have been decided by one possession.
2021 will be the first time ever that Fremont and Northridge won’t play each other, that being a result of realignment. The two schools had played every season since FHS opened in 1994 — Fremont has a 17-11 edge in the series. That leaves Weber as the only team Fremont will have played every year since opening.
All-time records against this year’s nonregion foes: 11-8 against Roy, 1-1 against Highland, 1-0 against Lehi.
All-time records against this year’s region foes: 19-9 against Weber, 17-7 against Layton, 16-4 against Clearfield, 14-6 against Davis, 8-5 against Syracuse, 1-0 against Farmington.
SCHEDULE
All games 7 p.m.
Thur., Aug. 12: at Skyridge (KJZZ)
Aug. 20: Roy
Aug. 27: Highland
Sept. 3: at Clearfield*
Sept. 10: at Layton*
Sept. 17: Lehi
Sept. 24: Davis*
Oct. 1: Syracuse*
Thurs., Oct. 7: Farmington*
Wed., Oct. 13: at Weber*
* — Denotes Region 1 game