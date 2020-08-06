Fremont football preview: Young Silverwolves face tough start in 2020, will have to grow up fast

PLAIN CITY — The first sign that things are radically different this football season was the fact that most Fremont football coaches were wearing face coverings during practice, even when shouting directions to the other side of the field, even when the air temperature was somewhere in the 90s and the artificial turf field temperature probably added 20 more degrees.
The next sign was for the post-practice team meeting of 100-plus kids, who Ross Arnold had to ask — and eventually, yell — to spread out adequately.
“The hard part’s the spreading out. It’s very difficult, you teach unity every day for years, and then it’s like, OK, stay apart,” Arnold said.
But like most every other football team in the state, the Silverwolves move along day-by-day, week-by-week, new public health directive by new public health directive to the expected season opener at Brighton on Aug. 14.
The third sign that things are radically different right now is at Fremont, specifically.
Many position groups will have a lot of new faces this year, mainly at quarterback and receivers.
“I’m very excited about this team because we’ve been playing together since sophomore year. We kind of hit it off and had pretty good chemistry," senior tight end/defensive end Jacob Palmer said. "Coming to Fremont between Wahlquist and Rocky (Mountain Junior High), there can be some bad chemistry, but we hit it off pretty good.”
During the spring shutdown, when normally there would be group workouts and some on-field work, Palmer and others improvised.
He and his older brother Josh, who played quarterback in high school in Arizona, bought a football, went to the park and ran routes.
Quarterback is Fremont's most glaring question mark on offense. Someone will step in for graduated senior Mitch Stratford, who threw for 5,679 yards and 55 touchdowns over two seasons.
Juniors Drake Parker and Cannon Koford have been competing for the starting spot.
Whoever wins the job will present a different look for the Silverwolves’ offense — more of a read-option/run-pass option style instead of a pocket quarterback — and either Parker or Koford will be throwing to mostly untested receivers.
Last year, 83.4% of Fremont’s receiving yards came from seniors. Jaxson McFarland (293 yards) and Palmer (118) are the two leading returning receivers.
Arnold is excited about the skill positions, saying the receivers are very explosive. But he also preached caution.
“Selfishness, we just cannot have selfishness enter our program at all," he said. "We’ve got so many skill guys and only one football, we just need to be excited and be able to celebrate the success of our team and our teammates.”
Overall, Fremont's going to be pretty young and pretty small in some spots.
The non-region schedule promises to deliver some moments for growth in a hurry. Fremont visits both Brighton (8-3 in 2019) and Salem Hills (11-2) to start the year.
Then after that? A pressure cooker-esque home game against bitter rival Roy.
"We’re gonna be young and inexperienced, we got guys, we got dudes, and we’re just going to have to get them varsity experience in a hurry," Arnold said.
The defense is where the inexperience really shows.
Nine of the top 10 leading tacklers were seniors in 2019. Jayce Storey had 49 tackles last year and the next-highest returner tackler is defensive end Logan Savage, who had 21.
Savage was mostly reserved in talking about the team after practice in July, but emphasized that he thinks the team will play hard and “fly around” the field.
Fremont avoided a 14-day COVID shutdown this summer, unlike some other teams in the area, but the Silverwolves did shut practice down for a couple days due to a potential exposure for one player. Once a negative test result came back, it was back to business.
The Silverwolves have six straight winning seasons and own a 98-48 all-time record against current Region 1 schools, but they really, really, really want to win their rivalry games this year.
They’ve lost three in a row to Weber, two of which decided the Region 1 championship, and have lost six straight to Roy, the last five of which have been decided by one possession.
QUOTABLE
The weirdness of the past two Weber games has made Arnold used to things being out-of-whack, especially right now with all the health restrictions in place.
“It can’t be any more weird than playing with a bank of lights out, or going back the next day to finish a game, go ahead and throw COVID at us, we’ll adjust,” Arnold said.
The good news (or bad, depending on how you view things) is the Fremont-Weber game won’t be on TV this year.
FACTS AND FIGURES
2019 season: 6-5 (5-2 Region 1). After an 0-3 start, Fremont won six of its next seven. The Silverwolves beat West 35-10 in the first round of the 6A playoffs and lost to Bingham 36-14 in the second round.
2020 strength of schedule: 59-51 (.536). Fremont’s three non-region foes had a combined record of 27-8 last year.
Players to watch: Jayce Storey (RB/LB), Jaxson McFarland (WR), Logan Savage (DE), Tage Bingham (WR), Kord Boyle (OL), Davis Stewart (OL), Diego Juarez (OL)
Returning starters: 11 (5 offense, 6 defense)
Strength/weakness: Leadership and commitment/defensive inexperience
NOTES
Fremont was 5-0 last year when rushing for 100 or more yards in a game, 6-2 when leading at halftime and 0-3 when trailing at halftime.
The Oct. 14 clash with Farmington is the schools’ first meeting in football.
The Silverwolves are the only team in Region 1 with a winning record against the rest of the current region schools. Overall, they’re 98-48.
Technically, Fremont has a winning record against every current and former region foe with the exception of Bonneville, which owns a slight 7-6 series edge, and Logan, which has won four out of six against Fremont.
SCHEDULE
Aug. 14: at Brighton, 7 p.m.
Aug. 21: at Salem Hills, 7 p.m.
Aug. 28: Roy*, 7 p.m.
Sept. 4: Northridge*, 7 p.m.
Sept. 11: at Clearfield*, 7 p.m.
Sept. 18: Syracuse*, 7 p.m.
Sept. 25: at Weber*, 7 p.m.
Oct. 2: Layton*, 7 p.m.
Oct. 9: at Davis*, 7 p.m.
Oct. 14: Farmington, 7 p.m.
*Region 1 game