Emma Calvert first went to a Brigham Young University basketball camp in the sixth grade. Ever since then, the Cougars were on her radar, and vice versa.
As the Fremont High junior has become one of the best forwards in the state of Utah the past two seasons, her recruiting ramped up to nine total schools that extended her a scholarship offer.
But before Thursday's BYU-Utah football game, which she attended on an unofficial visit, she informed BYU women's basketball coaches of her decision to commit to the Cougars.
"I just really liked them and I like the atmosphere there, and the players and coaches," Calvert said.
Calvert announced it on social media Saturday but made up her mind before the football game.
"I kind of knew awhile ago I really wanted to go to BYU. I've wanted to go there for a long time. I think the day before was when I was really like 'I'm going there,' so I told my parents," Calvert said Tuesday.
Calvert, the reigning Standard-Examiner All-Area Girls Basketball MVP and a two-time All-Area First Team nominee, averaged 16.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.4 blocks and 1.3 steals per game this past season while leading the Silverwolves to a second consecutive Region 1 championship.
She also shot 64 percent from the field and 76 percent from the free-throw line. The year before as a freshman, she started the whole season and led the Silverwolves to the Region 1 title and the 6A state championship.
Calvert is rated as a four-star prospect and the No. 47-ranked recruit in the class of 2021 by ESPN.