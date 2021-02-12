PLAIN CITY — Syracuse let its 20-point loss to Fremont from earlier this season stew a little bit so that, when the time came for the rematch, the Titans would be ready.
They were. So was Fremont.
The Silverwolves used a 16-0 run spanning the third and fourth quarters to win their fourth straight Region 1 girls basketball title by beating Syracuse 50-33 on Friday in a game where the final scoreline was deceiving.
From the outset, the Titans were prepared for what Fremont ran on offense, calling out the sets, the screens, the cuts and then not getting pummeled on the glass like many other teams do against the Silverwolves.
The difference Friday night, just like the teams’ first meeting earlier this season, was a double-digit Fremont run over several minutes of the second-half that turned a 22-19 halftime game into a formality.
Before then, the teams traded baskets, turnovers, defensive stops and the like with no indication of who was going to grab hold of the game.
Syracuse’s Whitney Sorenson — she and Skylee Hopkins led the team with nine points each — made a 3-pointer right out of a timeout to put the Titans up 28-24 in the third quarter. Then Fremont’s 19-0 run started.
"We had a good little talk at halftime but I don't know, we just kind of picked it up. We're in really good shape and we just outran them, we don't get tired as fast as the other teams do," senior Emma Calvert said.
Mia Austin drained a corner 3 the next trip down, and the Silverwolves went to always-reliable Calvert inside, just as they’ve done for four seasons.
Calvert, who scored 15 points, gave the Silverwolves the lead at 29-28, then secured a loose ball at the other end to set up a Maggie Mendelson bucket.
Then Austin took a fast break to the other end for a 33-28 lead, resulting in a Syracuse timeout and the kind of raucous reaction from the Fremont bench that doesn't happen often with the number of times the Silverwolves win games by 50-plus points.
Calvert blocked a shot at the other end and threw it down to Austin for another transition basket after the timeout. Mendelson and Austin each scored 12 points.
Sorenson made two free throws with 4:43 left in the game to stop the run but by then, the Fremont lead was 43-30.
Earlier this week, Syracuse’s slim Region 1 title hopes were torpedoed by a loss to Davis, which means Friday's result likely brings some postseason effects.
The Titans will likely drop below Davis to No. 7 in the RPI standings, meaning they’d be matched up in a theoretical state quarterfinal on the road at ... Fremont, currently No. 2.
After the game, Fremont cut down the net and for the senior class, it was the fifth such net cutting (one state championship and four region titles). Calvert was the first one up the ladder, followed by Halle Duft.
"I think it's amazing because we not only have won four (region championships) but we've gone undefeated for four years so I think that's really awesome. We worked really hard to get where we are. I think we work harder than most teams," Calvert said.
The Silverwolves have had plenty of practice doing this over the years. They hope to do it again next month in the same building, Salt Lake Community College, where they won their last state title.