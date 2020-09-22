CLEARFIELD — Fremont High girls soccer grabbed a 3-1 region win Tuesday at Clearfield in a game where all the goals were scored before halftime.
Payten Ivins booted a brace for Fremont (7-6, 5-6 Region 1). Ashlyn Gwynn also scored, assisted by Alyssa Seaich.
Mar Andiarena netted for Clearfield (3-10, 2-9).
SYRACUSE 5, ROY 1
ROY — Syracuse took a 4-1 lead into the break in a region win at Roy.
Sarah Wynn netted a brace for Syracuse (8-6, 6-5 Region 1). Caroline Stringfellow, Cortney Cobabe and Avery Sanders each scored once. Abby Schofield tallied two assists while Cobabe, Wynn and Dakota Merino each assisted one goal.
Monica Garcia scored on a Kennedy Bodily assist for Roy (4-9, 3-8).
NORTHRIDGE def. WEBER (PKs)
LAYTON — Northridge won a penalty kick shootout 3-2 after finishing extra time tied 1-1 to beat Weber.
Paityn Auger scored for Northridge (5-9, 4-7 Region 1) on an assist from Kenadee Thomas.
Malan Flygare converted a penalty kick to get Weber (6-7, 5-6) on the board in the first half.
BONNEVILLE 1, WOODS CROSS 0 (OT)
WASHINGTON TERRACE — Summer Diamond netted in the 88th minute to send Bonneville to an extra-time win over Woods Cross (6-7, 3-4 Region 5)
Abree Beardall saved the clean sheet for Bonneville (12-1, 6-1).
BOUNTIFUL 3, BOX ELDER 2
BRIGHAM CITY — Sarah Wilkinson, Caroline Hellwell and Brianne Hodge each netted in the first half in a win for Bountiful (6-7, 2-5 Region 5).
Kaydence Barber and Sarena Mackley scored for Box Elder (1-12, 0-7).
FARMINGTON def. VIEWMONT (PKs)
BOUNTIFUL — After ending extra time tied 1-1, Natalie Maire saved three consecutive shots to send Farmington to a 3-1 penalty-kick shootout win in a big Region 5 matchup.
Kalea Woodyatt scored a second-stanza goal for Farmington (9-2, 5-2 Region 5) on a Makiya Christiensen assist.
Kim Hendrickson equalized for Viewmont (11-2, 5-2), forcing extra time.
OGDEN 1, JUAN DIEGO 0
DRAPER — Ajae Belliston scored the game’s only goal in the second half on an assist from Neveah Peregrina, and Allison Collingwood saved a clean sheet as Ogden (10-1, 8-0 Region 10) grabbed a region win at Juan Diego on Monday.
MORGAN 8, SOUTH SUMMIT 0
KAMAS — Viana Johnson and Madeline Wangsgard shared the clean sheet as Morgan notched a region win at South Summit.
Sadie Mcgreer and Sydney Erickson each scored a brace for Morgan (10-1, 4-1 Region 13). Emilie Edgington had a goal and two assists. Addi Adams added one score and one assist. Corrine Henderson and Capri Jones each netted once while Aspen Telford tallied two assists.
ST. JOSEPH 12, UTAH MILITARY 0
OGDEN — McKenzie Munson earned the shutout in goal for St. Joseph (6-3, 2-2 2A North) in a win over Utah Military Academy (1-4, 1-2).
Sam Munson tallied five goals and one assist. Ashley Spratlen added two goals and an assist. Abee Walker netted once and posted two assists. Abby Goldner and Julie Rickerd each had one goal and one assist. Cate Schmeling and Alex Walker each netted once while Kathryn VanWagoner and Jaylee Vasquez assisted on score apiece.
RIDGELINE 6, BEAR RIVER 0
MILLVILLE — Bear River gave up three goals in each half in a region shutout loss at Ridgeline.
CEDAR VALLEY 8, BEN LOMOND 0
OGDEN — Ben Lomond (1-9, 1-6 Region 10) fell behind 5-0 at the half in a shutout loss to Cedar Valley on Monday.
VOLLEYBALL
NORTHRIDGE 3, CLEARFIELD 1
CLEARFIELD — Northridge won at Clearfield: 20-25, 25-19, 25-20, 25-16.
Emma Hendricks and Alex Ivory each posted a rare double-double for Northridge (7-5, 4-2 Region 1). Hendricks tallied 19 assists and 10 digs. Ivory totaled 11 kills and 10 digs.
Savannah Anderton had 10 kills for Clearfield (1-6, 0-6). Addylee Follett served five aces. Delaney Rasband dished 11 assists and Sadie Christiansen had 15 digs.
FREMONT 3, LAYTON 0
LAYON — Fremont won at Layton: 25-11, 25-21, 25-17.
Maggie Mendelsen posted 17 kills and two aces to pace Fremont (12-2, 6-0 Region 1). Hailee Heslop tallied three blocks, Ayva Cebellero handled 31 assists and Jade Harlan added 12 digs.
Lia Katoa led Layton (10-9, 3-3) with nine kills and five digs. Mercedes Lopez dish out 25 assists.
SYRACUSE 3, ROY 0
ROY — Syracuse picked up a straight-sets win at Roy: 25-8, 25-8, 25-7.
Andie Thomas tallied seven kills and served six aces for Syracuse (7-1, 5-1 Region 1). Megan Chandler posted seven kills. Hallee Garcia added six blocks, 29 assists and six digs.
Xochitl Sustaita paced Roy (4-7, 1-5 Region 1) with nine digs.
DAVIS 3, WEBER 0
KAYSVILLE — Davis swept Weber 25-9, 25-15, 25-22.
Lauryn Arnold tallied five aces and four blocks for Davis (11-8, 4-2 Region 1). Katie Corelli had 11 kills, Grace Clark dished out 18 assists and Cierra Limb posted 19 digs.
Weber (1-13, 1-5) did not report stats.
WOODS CROSS 3, FARMINGTON 0
FARMINGTON — Woods Cross took a region contest at Farmington: 25-21, 25-23, 25-23.
Sophie Wendt paced Farmington (7-11, 1-1 Region 5) with three aces, six kills and 14 assists. Amber Beddes had 15 kills and Shayla Adams added 14 digs.
Woods Cross (9-1, 1-0) did not report stats.
UINTAH 3, OGDEN 1
VERNEL — Ogden fell in four sets at Uintah: 15-25, 25-22, 17-25, 12-25.
Rachel Davis had four kills, 47 assists and served one ace to lead Ogden (6-7, 1-4 Region 10). Rees Bockwoldt tallied 19 kills and three aces while Soledad VanOrden added 14 kills. Aidrey Anderson posted nine kills and two blocks.
ROY 3, KEARNS 1
KEARNS — Roy grabbed a non-region win at Kearns on Monday. Set scores were 25-27, 25-13, 25-16, 25-12.
Loryn Brimhall had six kills for Roy (4-6) at Kearns. Xochitl Sustaita added seven digs.
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Box Elder 3, Bonneville 0
South Summit 3, Morgan 0
Sky View 3, Bear River 1