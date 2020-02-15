Region 1 will have a strong presence at the top of the boys and girls basketball state playoff brackets.
Fremont High grabbed the No. 1 overall seed in the 6A girls tournament, the brackets for which were released Saturday evening, while three Region 1 teams swept the top three seeds on the boys side.
The Fremont girls will get a first-round bye and host the winner of 16-seed Taylorsville and 17-seed Weber in the second round.
Another Region 1 team has a first-round bye: Syracuse.
The Titans were previously ranked around No. 7 or No. 8 but surged up to No. 4 in the final ratings, which means they'll host a second-round playoff game against either No. 13 American Fork or No. 20 Northridge.
Davis is ninth and hosts No. 24 Clearfield in the first round. The winner faces the Herriman/West winner in the second round.
Layton ended up with a home game as the No. 15 seed hosting No. 18 Corner Canyon. Roy is 22nd and goes to No. 11 Pleasant Grove for the first round.
6A BOYS
On the 6A boys side, Davis, Fremont and Layton have been in some order of 1-2-3 most of the season and that's indeed how they finished in the release: No. 1 Davis, No. 2 Fremont, No. 3 Layton. All three get first-round byes.
Fremont, despite finishing a spot lower than Layton in the Region 1 standings, is the No. 2 seed ahead of Layton. For that, the Silverwolves can thank a tougher overall schedule.
Weber, the No. 14 seed, will host 19th-seeded Syracuse in a first-round home playoff game with the winner taking on Layton in the second round.
Roy (20) visits Jordan (13), Northridge (21) goes to Lone Peak (12) and Clearfield (22) travels to Pleasant Grove (11).
5A GIRLS
In 5A, Farmington got a first-round bye as the No. 2 seed in the girls bracket. The Phoenix will host the winner of the (15) Box Elder/(18) Mountain View first-round game, which will be at Box Elder.
Bonneville is seeded 21st and goes to No. 12 Timpview, Viewmont is 10th and hosts Brighton, Woods Cross is 14th and hosts Murray. Bountiful is 20th and travels to 13th Wasatch.
5A BOYS
On the 5A boys side, Woods Cross, which beat Bountiful Friday night in a winner-take-all game for the Region 5 championship, grabbed the No. 3 seed and a first-round bye.
The Wildcats were previously No. 4 but jumped Timpview with two wins this week.
Farmington was seeded No. 8 with an RPI score of .581588, just behind No. 7 Lehi's rating of .581743. The Phoenix will entertain rival No. 25 Viewmont in the first round.
Bountiful is seeded 10th and hosts new school Mountain Ridge (22). Box Elder, which was rated No. 15 at one point, dropped to 19th and will visit Salem Hills in the first round.
Bonneville is seeded 22nd and goes to No. 11 Brighton. Maple Mountain grabbed the top 5A boys seed despite having four players kicked off the team earlier this season.
4A BOYS
In 4A, Bear River was the No. 9 seed in the boys basketball bracket and will have a first-round bye before playing at No. 8 Hurricane in the second round.
The Bears' RPI score was .533, just ahead of Green Canyon's .522 score.
Ben Lomond is seeded No. 18 and travels to St. George to face No. 15 Snow Canyon in the first round. Ogden is No. 19 and will head to No. 14 Cedar Valley.
4A GIRLS
On the girls side, No. 12 Bear River will host No. 21 Ben Lomond. Ogden is seeded 19th and travels to No. 14 Hurricane.
HOST SITES & NOTES
The first two rounds of playoffs are at home sites.
In 6A and 5A brackets, girls first- and second-round games are scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 18, and Thursday, Feb. 20. Boys games open Wednesday, Feb. 19, and Friday, Feb. 21.
In the 4A brackets, the boys open the first two rounds Tuesday, Feb. 18, and Saturday, Feb. 22. The girls open with games on Wednesday, Feb. 19, and Friday, Feb. 21.
In 6A and 5A, the quarterfinals through the finals will be hosted at the University of Utah's Huntsman Center.
Weber State is hosting the 4A state tournament from the quarterfinals on at the Dee Events Center.
The RPI rankings are generated exclusively from team's records and scores entered into MaxPreps, weighing a team's winning percentage, as well as weighted winning percentages from their opponents and their opponents' opponents.
Full brackets can be viewed online at uhsaa.org/tournaments.