The prep volleyball scene in Weber County is going to have many new faces holding the clipboards.
Fremont, Roy, Bonneville and Ben Lomond high schools will each have new head coaches this fall in Weber County, and Bear River High will also have a new coach.
Fremont picked Alise Bowles as its next head coach.
Bowles replaces Shauna Haney, a longtime volleyball coach at both Fremont and Northridge who stepped down at the end of last season so she can have more time to watch her daughter, Brittyn, play college volleyball at Dixie State.
Bowles was previously the head coach at Summit Academy, a charter school in Bluffdale, in 2017 and 2018.
At Summit, the team didn't win a single set in 2016 the year before she became head coach. By 2018, the Bears won six matches.
Bowles spent 2019 as an assistant coach at Skyridge High in Lehi, but she wanted to be a head coach again.
"Everything just kind of felt right. My husband and I, we love rural towns. Rock Springs, it's pretty small. Canyon, Texas, is pretty small. We've always loved that small town feel," Bowles said.
Bowles played collegiately at Western Wyoming Community College in Rock Springs, Wyoming, for two seasons in 2011 and 2012, and was part of the 2011 team that went to the junior college national championship game.
Her cousin is current Weber State volleyball head coach Jeremiah Larsen, and Bowles watched him play on the BYU men's volleyball teams in the late 1990s and early 2000s.
Bowles was initially done playing competitively after 2012 and helped out in a practice-player capacity at Granger High in West Valley City for a season, where the players egged her on about trying to play in college again.
"I made a deal with the girls ... if we go to state (they told me) you have to put your recruiting tape back out," Bowles said.
Go figure, the Lancers went to the state tournament in 2013, so Bowles put her recruiting tape back out and ended up at Division II West Texas A&M (Canyon, Texas) in 2014 for a season.
Bowles takes over a Fremont team that went 28-4 last season, won Region 1 with a perfect 14-0 record and took fourth place in the 6A state tournament.
The Silverwolves ostensibly return four of their top five hitters last season with freshman Maggie Mendelson, sophomores Rylie Merrill and Ayva Cebollero, and junior Whitley Surrage.
The COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent health guidelines have changed how Bowles is engaging with the team.
"We ended up doing a Zoom call about two weeks ago and I already got them started on their workouts this week, we have a Google Drive and (they) check in what they've done. We have that going through May and then hopefully, if the world decides to calm down, we'll be in the gym in June," Bowles said.
Bowles' high school coach her senior year at American Fork High was Allyce Jones, the current Pleasant Grove head coach, so Bowles went to the 6A state semifinals in November to watch PG face Fremont, which ended with PG sweeping the Silverwolves 3-0.
"I was happy with how (Fremont) didn't give up. They came back, they were close a couple times, tied it up a couple times and took the lead a couple times. I loved how they didn't roll over and die," Bowles said.
BEN LOMOND
Bonneville volleyball coach Angie Williams is now the head coach at Ben Lomond High, BLHS athletic director Dirk Barber confirmed.
Williams was the Lakers' coach for eight seasons, starting in 2012, and led Bonneville to as high as a second-place finish in its region.
During that time, the Lakers went to the state playoffs in six of the seven years (2012-16, 2018) under the old playoff qualifying format based on a team's region finish.
Williams takes over a Ben Lomond program that is on an 83-match losing streak dating back to 2015, according to online records.
BONNEVILLE
Bonneville has picked Erin Glover as its new head coach, according to school athletic director Lance Mimnaugh.
Glover played volleyball at Weber State in 2004, according to WSU's online records.
Glover has coached as a high school assistant coach at Ogden and Kearns, as well as at the club level with Club V in Davis County.
ROY
Roy High will also have a new head coach. Amanda Lamb won't be returning after spending the last two seasons as head coach.
The school is currently in the hiring process for the position.
BEAR RIVER
In Box Elder County, Bear River High will have a new head coach. Jana Brown takes over for Jerusha Walsh, the Bears' coach the past three seasons.