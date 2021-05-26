SPANISH FORK — When Fremont High's softball team saw the school's graduation date, then saw the dates of the 6A state tournament, then started thinking about what they wanted to accomplish this season, getting far enough in the state tournament was something they wanted to do regardless of the graduation ceremony.
"To be completely honest, it's been kind of a big, big goal of theirs. They wanted the opportunity to make it — who gets a graduation custom designed for eight kids?" FHS softball coach Mandy Koford said.
It's almost as normal of a springtime ritual as graduation itself. There's normally at least a handful of high school baseball or softball teams whose seniors graduate on the diamond, and the Silverwolves' eight seniors did just that Wednesday morning at a sports complex about 100 miles south.
Myleigh Hill, Aubrey Morrow, Whitney Weston, Brooklyn Anderson, Stalee Hadley, Kaci Smith, Mikayla Morse and Tyra Coats walked out onto the first base line one by one before their state tournament game against Herriman at 10:30 a.m., the exact same time Fremont High was having its graduation ceremony at the school.
They wore blue graduation robes with softball uniforms underneath. Their names were read over the loudspeaker and they each received their diploma cases, handed to them by Koford and FHS assistant coach Tami Meacham.
"I couldn't have better parents who stepped up and made it extremely special for them," Koford said. "The stadium was so awesome about it and I heard a mom say, 'That's a graduation they're never going to forget.' It's so easy to be lost in the one of 600, but it was extremely special and I just kind of told them."
Ten years ago, Koford was the coach for the title-winning Roy team that made a deep run in the state tournament, whose players also graduated on the softball field.
Fremont High's baseball team had a graduation ceremony on the field at the state baseball tournament at Utah Valley University two years ago, so the school isn't totally unfamiliar with a satellite graduation of sorts.
Fremont's softball game didn't end happily, however. The Silverwolves led 2-0 from a two-run single by Keysha McKean before Herriman even batted, then the Silverwolves had a 3-2 lead going to the bottom of the fifth after a Morse RBI single.
Herriman, which Fremont beat 9-4 in a meeting Tuesday, scored three in the fifth and three more in the sixth to put the game to bed by a score of 8-4, ending the Silverwolves' season one game short of the tournament's final four round.
Of those eight seniors, six were starters, meaning there will be big shoes to fill next season in what's still likely going to be a tough Region 1 to navigate.