Someone who starts playing a sport, any sport, hardly ever starts competing with the end goal of professional dreams.
Those dreams come about eventually in some.
Bridger Stone was the same way when his dad, who used to ski jump in Park City, got him into bobsled.
Stone, a junior at Fremont High School, didn't have huge dreams in the bobsled when he first started. It was anything but huge dreams in the sport where the goal is to sit in a 300-pound bobsled and hurtle down a hardy, icy track as fast as possible.
"It was scary, it was very scary. You know you're going like 80 miles an hour and it hurts a lot. It's fun to do, but it's a job at the same time. Scary, but fun," he said.
Stone elaborated on the part where he said it hurts a lot.
"I think everyone has crashed once at least, everyone has bad runs so if you come down too hard off of a turn, you hit and you kind of bounce around inside (the sled) and it gives you bruises all over and stuff. If you have a clean run and stuff then it doesn't hurt," he said.
It's funny how things can suddenly change. A couple years after starting in the sport, Stone competed in the 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Switzerland earlier this month.
He finished ninth in the monobob (solo bobsled) competition with a total time of 2:26.80 in his two runs, about 1 1/2 seconds off the medal stand.
"It was so fun, it was just such a unique experience because they had like an Olympic village set up, so you get to meet all the nations and stuff," Stone said. "We all traded stuff, our clothes, Team USA stuff with other countries. You bond with them and if they stick in the sport, you're eventually going to see them again."
Now, he's setting his sights on eventually qualifying for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy and taking up a training regimen that will allow him to compete with the world's best.
Stone qualified for the 2020 Youth Olympic Games by finishing high in the OMEGA Youth Series. In November, he took fourth place in two races in Lake Placid, New York. In December, he took third place in two races in Park City.
"It's a different way over there and when you're competing at that level. It's very serious because a lot of those pilots are going to the next Olympics ... so it's very competitive," he said.
Stone has actually competed in skeleton — where one rides a small sled down a track face down and head first — for two years longer than bobsled. He was on a ski team when he was younger and bobsledding wasn't too far removed.
"You gotta be stronger to do bobsled, they're bigger guys, really big guys. It gets me motivated to work out more and get bigger. It feels really nice in skeleton going down the track, but you can't really control as much, you let the turns take you," Stone said.
This is his second year at Fremont High, he said, after his family moved from the West Valley City area. Stone also plays defensive end on the Fremont football team.
The road to the Olympics would be a long and tough one. Stone says now that the sliding season in Utah is over, he's going to keep working out and practicing in Park City with the hope of qualifying for a few big events.
"Next year, (I'm) planning on going to the Junior World Cup. I would maybe, the next year, go to the regular World Cup, the official World Cup, then maybe the next year or the next year, try to make it into the Olympic spot. The end goal is Olympics," Stone said.