Maggie Mendelson is one of 16 girls named as a finalist for 12 roster spots on this summer's USA Basketball Women's U16 National team, which is expected to compete in the FIBA Americas Championship in August.
Mendelson, a Fremont High junior, was invited to team trials in Indianapolis that started with 34 athletes, which was whittled down to 16 on Wednesday. Team USA expects to finalize the roster Friday, according to a press release.
USAB will take those 12 players to training camp Aug. 4 in preparation for the tournament that's scheduled for Aug. 16-22 in Santiago, Chile.
Mendelson is the only remaining finalist from the state of Utah or the Mountain Time Zone.
Players eligible for the team must be US citizens born on or after Jan. 1, 2005, according to USAB. Team USA is 30-1 overall in the FIBA Americas U16 Championship since the event started in 2009.
Mendelson's Fremont teammate, senior Timea Gardiner, played on the 2019 gold medal-winning team in Puerto Aysen, Chile.