For a few years, girls basketball coaches and players knew Timea Gardiner was the next big recruit who would come from Utah and that she would play college basketball at a premier program in the United States.
On Sunday, Gardiner announced where she intends to go: the Pacific Northwest.
Gardiner verbally committed to Oregon State’s women's basketball program, she announced on social media.
Gardiner is rated the No. 4 girls basketball player for the class of 2022 in the country by ESPN and throughout her recruiting process had dozens of offers and could choose wherever she wanted to go.
Those who looked on the surface wouldn’t have known which schools Gardiner was ultimately considering or which ones were her finalists because, unlike the majority of high school recruits in any sport, Gardiner has rarely mentioned or acknowledged her recruiting process or status on social media.
In an interview with the Standard-Examiner last month, Gardiner said her three finalists were Oregon State, Stanford and UCLA, and she settled on the three finalists during the winter.
Perennial powerhouse Stanford, coached by legendary head coach Tara VanDerveer, was the first school to reach out to her as a rising freshman, she said.
Oregon State might not be in the conversation of perennial power, but the Beavers have been one of the fast-rising Pac-12 teams since Scott Rueck took over as head coach in 2010.
Oregon State has gone to the NCAA Tournament seven straight times (there was no 2020 tournament due to COVID-19), with three Pac-12 championships in that span, four Sweet 16 appearances, two Elite Eights and a Final Four in 2016.
They’ve also had five players picked in the WNBA Draft since 2016.
Gardiner is a forward who can play any position on the floor, score from inside and outside, and has mostly played as a 3 or a 4 in Fremont’s lineup.
In 13 games this season for the undefeated and state champion Silverwolves, Gardiner averaged 13.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.8 steals per game. She shot 56% from the field and 88% from the free throw line.
Gardiner is a three-year starter for the Silverwolves and played half of this season before coming down with a rebound and landing on her knee awkwardly in a game against Weber, an injury that required surgery which kept her out of the second half of Fremont’s season and will keep her off the court until July, she said.