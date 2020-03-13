As the months and days went on, as the scholarship offers came in, there was one set of coaches who consistently watched Fremont High boys basketball senior point guard Dallin Hall play this season.
BYU.
Hall verbally committed to the Cougars' men's basketball program on Friday afternoon, swapping his white and blue Fremont uniform for a white and blue BYU uniform.
The plan for him is to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints before going to BYU. This week, he submitted paperwork in preparation of beginning the mission in June.
"I connect with the coaches there and they've been recruiting me since sophomore year and they've been relentless, and I feel like that's where I can go to maximize my potential as a player and a person," Hall told the Standard-Examiner on Friday.
Hall chose BYU over Utah, Utah State, Weber State, Oregon State, Saint Mary's and a litany of schools who offered him over the past two years.
"I think just I hung out with (BYU's) guys and they really now how to compete and have fun, that's what I like to do. That's what kind of what drew me there," he said.
Hall helped lead Fremont to the 6A boys basketball state championship earlier in March, scoring 16 points with 11 assists in a 55-52 win over Davis in the state title game. The Darts had beaten Fremont in both their regular-season meetings.
Hall initially planned to sign or announce his commitment in November during the NCAA's early signing period, then opted against it.
Any questions of whether the weight of a college decision would affect his on-court performance were soon answered with a resounding, 'No, there's no effect.'
"I think it was pretty easy, the coaches didn't bother me too much because they're in season ... we achieved our goal and I think it's because I and my team had that as our main focus all year so I didn't get sidetracked," Hall said.
Hall began the season picking up where his junior campaign left off, scoring 17, 17, 28, 16 and 31 points in the Silverwolves' first five games.
He went off for 43 points in a 64-60 win over Bingham and 38 points in a 6A state semifinal win against Layton.
His first scholarship offer came in 2018 from Utah Valley University, then coached by current BYU head coach Mark Pope.
A few weeks after Pope took the BYU job, Hall got an offer from the Cougars. That spoke volumes to Hall.
"I think that's huge, I've talked to a lot of people and they say go where you feel like you're most wanted and most needed. I feel like these guys really want me and value what I can bring to the table," Hall said.
Hall made official visits to Utah State and Oregon State as well as unofficial visits to BYU, Utah, Weber State and Saint Mary's.
Once the state tournament ended, Hall and his family wanted to get the recruiting question answered and over with.
"I'm not huge on the 'draw attention' and stuff, so I was ready to be done with it," he said.