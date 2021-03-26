The NCAA Division I recruiting dead period that's in place due to COVID-19 has shifted the world of recruiting online, into phone calls, text messages and Zoom meetings.
For the last year, gone have been the face-to-face greetings and campus tours for thousands of prospective college students, not just student athletes.
On top of that, the blanket extra year of eligibility granted to college athletes (should they want to use it) has meant more offseason questions surrounding teams' rosters than normal.
Then, for Fremont High senior point guard Halle Duft, she blew out her knee in the 2020 state semifinals, so coaches weren't going to have film of her in the summer club circuit anyway — even before COVID-19 pretty much shut down club basketball.
Duft rehabbed over the summer, returned to the court and played all 26 games this season helping the Silverwolves to an unbeaten 26-0 record, the 6A state championship, a fourth-straight unbeaten Region 1 championship and a berth in next month's Geico Nationals tournament in Florida.
Eventually, Duft found her college. Duft announced Wednesday she had verbally committed to University of Missouri-Kansas City of the Division I Summit League.
Duft had season averages of 5.5 points, 5.7 assists and 1.9 steals per game and, for those keeping track, teams that matched up against Fremont this year had to face a starting lineup of four Division-I players (Duft, Emma Calvert, Timea Gardiner and Maggie Mendelson).
"I'd always really liked (UMKC's) coaching staff and what their program was about and a couple weeks ago, I had a really good Zoom meeting and stuff and decided I really want to go there," she said Friday.
"I really wish I was able to go there on a visit because I think that'd be a good opportunity to see the campus, but I don't feel nervous about it, I feel good about my decision," Duft added.
UMKC won its first conference title in program history in the 2019-20 season (UMKC was in the Western Athletic Conference until this year) and was all but assured of an NCAA Tournament berth before the COVID-19 shutdown. The Roos (short for Kangaroos) went 10-12 this season.
Duft said she had been talking with several schools at the D-I, D-II and NAIA levels, but most were in the waiting game of what their scholarship and roster situation would look like. The offer from UMKC was there and Duft took it.
Duft said one of the things that drew her to UMKC was the coaching staff, particularly that some of the coaches were really good guards in their college playing days.
One of them is UMKC head coach Jaycie Hoyt, who started every game at point guard her final two years at Wichita State and is now viewed as a somewhat of a rising star in the college basketball coaching world.