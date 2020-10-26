SYRACUSE — Death, taxes, Fremont and Syracuse playing a five-set volleyball match.
The two Region 1 juggernauts went to a fifth set again Monday, like they did in last year’s de-facto region championship game — and like they did in their earlier matchup this fall.
Just like the last two times, it went Fremont’s way.
The Silverwolves wrapped up an outright Region 1 title and an undefeated region season by defeating the Titans on Monday afternoon 26-24, 14-25, 25-23, 22-25, 15-13.
This is the seventh volleyball region title in school history for Fremont (20-3, 14-0 Region 1) and the third separate time the Silverwolves have won back-to-back titles (1996-97, 2014-15, 2019-20).
They trailed 7-4 in the deciding fifth set before a Maggie Mendelson kill leveled things at 8-8. It was dead-even until 13-13, when Syracuse (16-3, 10-2) hit a serve that was just long before Mendelson put down another big hit to clinch the win.
Fremont also trailed heavily in the third set, going behind as far as 13-5 and 21-13 thanks to big hitting from Syracuse’s Megan Chandler. The Silverwolves then rallied to tie the score at 22 and Mendelson provided the decisive hit to clinch the third set.
The Silverwolves nearly pulled off another comeback in the fourth set. They trailed 23-16 — Syracuse needed just two points of the next 11 to send it to a fifth set — and got to within 24-22 before an errant serve gave the Titans the set.