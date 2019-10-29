As we knew would happen you’ve reached your monthly limit.
All this local content you love is just a click away. Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Thank you for Reading!
As we knew would happen you’ve reached your monthly limit. On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
remaining of
Thank you for Reading!
As we knew would happen you’ve reached your monthly limit.
On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
remaining of
Thank you for signing in!
remaining of
Thank you for Reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Thank you for Reading!
As we knew would happen you’ve reached your monthly limit.
All this local content you love is just a click away. Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
As we knew would happen you’ve reached your monthly limit.
All this local content you love is just a click away. Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
As we knew would happen you’ve reached your monthly limit. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
PLAIN CITY — To the neutral observer, Tuesday's volleyball showdown between Fremont and Syracuse lived up to the hype.
The first, second and fourth sets alone likely constituted one of the best volleyball matches in the area in recent memory.
But though it went to a fifth set, the Silverwolves' dramatic five-set comeback win over the Titans was decided late in the precariously perched fourth set, where if a couple balls hit a few inches in a different direction, the talk would not be about a comeback win.
Syracuse had a match point leading 24-23. Fremont got a block. Syracuse had another match point at 25-24. Serve into the net.
Fremont's Hannah Stahle got a tip over the Titans' block and in for the winning point, 27-25.
The Silverwolves' 18-25, 22-25, 25-10, 27-25, 15-4 win over Syracuse clinched the outright Region 1 title for the Fremont (26-2, 14-0 Region 1), supplanting the Titans (20-6, 12-2) from their two-year reign atop the region.
Maggie Mendelson (1) for Fremont High and Rachel Godfrey (11) for Syracuse High go head to head at the net during the Region 1 Volleyball Championship game on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Fremont High School.
Maggie Mendelson (1) for Fremont High and Rachel Godfrey (11) for Syracuse High go head to head at the net during the Region 1 Volleyball Championship game on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Fremont High School.
Fremont beats Syracuse High to win the Region 1 Volleyball Championship on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Fremont High School.
It's a swap from last year, where Fremont couldn't figure out Syracuse in both meetings. The difference this year, senior libero Brittyn Haney said, is better team chemistry.
"We just started to work together more. Our team culture, we really love each other. So it's really easy after those two hard sets we lost to come back and really work together and win it," Haney said.
In the teams' first meeting this year, Syracuse played well, won the first set, then watched as Fremont took control and won the next three.
Tuesday, Syracuse turned a 6-5 first-set lead into an 11-5 lead on Saige Dimick's serve. The Titans were hitting their spots on offense, being in the right place on defense and doing just enough with passing, blocking and serving to have an edge.
A Rylie Merrill kill for Fremont cut the lead to 21-18, but the Titans won the next four points and won the set.
Neither team gained separation in the second set until Fremont broke a 14-14 tie to go up 16-14.
SHS responded with a kill block, a big hit by Andie Thomas, a service winner by Kamryn Wiese, another big hit and another service winner, going ahead 19-16.
Syracuse held on to that lead despite the best efforts of Fremont freshman hitter Maggie Mendelson, whose big hit cut the lead to 22-20 at one point. Megan Chandler pulled a hit down the line and Wiese got a tip to win the set.
Then the match did a 180-degree turn. The Silverwolves went up 5-1 in the third set, then 12-2, 18-4 and finally 25-10.
Mendelson got a couple big hits to go in early in the set, then had a big hit on the winning point.
"The one thing about our region is we haven't had to (come back from two sets down) yet this year, so I'm proud of them for battling. I think mentally, we're a mentally strong team," Fremont head coach Shauna Haney said.
The third set wasn't any indication of what was about to happen in the fourth, which produced some of the best rallies.
Syracuse led 17-13, then Fremont brought it back to 18-18, setting up late drama as administrators from both schools discussed what would happen should the Titans win and cause a shared title scenario.
Fremont rolled in the fifth set with Stahle winning three consecutive points and Mendelson delivering another handful of big hits.
"We had trouble putting the ball down, so finding ways to score, and then a couple times defensively, (we were) just out of position and then we made very crucial hitting errors at certain points. Timely ones," Syracuse coach Corrie Vigil said. "Going in, we had a game plan, executed it really well the first two sets, had control."
Vigil stressed Syracuse is still young. Wiese was the only senior who featured regularly Tuesday and she led the team with 17 kills. The other starters and contributors: three juniors, two sophomores and two freshmen.
Both teams now await the state tournament bracket reveal Friday morning.
Fremont is confident enough that its 26-2 record is enough to earn one of the six first-round byes and be placed in the second round at Utah Valley University late next week.
Syracuse could also end up with a bye, as the Titans are one of six teams in 6A with 20 or more wins. If they don't get a bye, a No. 7 or 8 seed is probably where they'd end up.
Cowboys, cowgirls and throngs of spectators gather for the 33rd Annual Bison Roundup on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, on Antelope Island. The herd of nearly 700 is moved to the north end of the island into a corral to be sorted and vaccinated.